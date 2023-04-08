Hamilton Accies 1-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – Talking points, player ratings, and star man as Championship strugglers play out draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton Accies 1-1 Cove Rangers: The Verdict – Talking points, player ratings, and star man as Championship strugglers play out draw

Cove Rangers took the lead in the second half at New Douglas Park but Hamilton equalised after four minutes.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove drew 1-1 with Hamilton Accies to pick up their first point in the league since February 18. Image: Dave Johnston.
Cove Rangers remain foot of the table after they were held to a 1-1 draw with fellow Championship strugglers Hamilton Accies.

It had been a scrappy contest at New Douglas Park, before Luis Longstaff gave Cove the lead on 57 minutes with a shot from inside the box.

Accies were awarded a penalty on 61 minutes after a Shay Logan handball, which Connor Smith buried into the bottom corner to make it 1-1.

The draw means Cove have still won only once in 15 Championship games, but it is their first point in the league since February 18 having been beaten six games in a row prior to the Hamilton clash.

Paul Hartley’s side remain two points adrift of Accies at the bottom of the Championship.

A well-worked move almost saw Cove go in front after 11 minutes, as Scully dropped short at a corner, before swinging the ball into the box to find Blair Yule, whose header went just over the bar.

Hartley was forced into making a change on 35 minutes as Yule, who only returned from injury last weekend, was unable to continue and Miko Virtanen came on.

Blair Yule heads his effort over the bar. Image: SportPix.

Hamilton Accies were screaming for a penalty when Benny Ashley-Seal was taken down in the box, before the forward managed to knock the ball into the back of the net.

But it wasn’t given as referee Mike Roncone instead blew his whistle for a foul on goalkeeper Scott Fox, who had to be replaced as a result of the collision and Kyle Gourlay entered the fray.

Hamilton almost went ahead right before half-time after a stramash in the box, but a goal-line clearance from Jackson Longridge kept the score level at the break.

Cove took the lead through Longstaff on 57 minutes with a clean low drive from the right hand side of the box, after the winger was played through by Scully, but their lead didn’t last long after Smith’s penalty equaliser four minutes later.

Gourlay made a vital stop with his feet to deny Accies’ Dylan Stephenson, before Cove went right up the other end and had a chance of their own as Scully hit the side-netting.

It took until the dying minutes for Cove to ramp up the pressure and pester the Accies keeper with chances from Anthony Weston and Mark Reynolds, but they came too late as it finished 1-1.

Talking points

A scrappy affair at New Douglas Park

It was a cagey game which felt like both sides were fearful to play with the shackles off.

The stakes were high, with both sides needing the three points in their respective fights against relegation, and as the game went on it looked more and more clear why both teams are sitting at the bottom of the table.

Cove had the lion’s share of possession in the first half but were unable to do anything with it and were susceptible to being hit on the break, but Hamilton also created very little when in the final third.

After the break, referee Roncone was kept busy as there were fouls a plenty as both sides looked for the breakthrough and it did look like the home side were going to be the most likely to break the deadlock until Longstaff’s opener.

There was more intensity to the second half after both goals, but both teams struggled to get into a good flow as it remained disjointed end-to-end stuff.

Luis Longstaff a positive down the right flank

The former Liverpool youngster looked lively for Cove down the right wing and the visitor’s plan of action seemed to be to get him on the ball as often as possible.

Cove Rangers midfielder Luis Longstaff. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Longstaff was winning fouls and beating Accies players with some fancy footwork but for all his hard work, there were rarely times it led to anything meaningful in front of goal

The winger kept plugging away and sent an inviting cross into the box in the second half, which looked like it was set up on a plate for an incoming Michael O’Halloran but he failed to connect with it.

Minutes after that chance, Longstaff scored the opener – and his first goal of the season – with a low-drive which he sent beyond Fulton from the right side of the box.

Talking tactics

Hartley made three changes from last weekend’s 5-0 defeat to Partick Thistle, as Scott Ross, Cieran Dunne and Mark Reynolds came in to the starting XI for Jason Naismith, Morgyn Neil and Leighton McIntosh.

Player ratings

HAMILTON ACCIES (4-1-4-1) – Fulton 6, O’Reilly 6, Martin, Ashley-Seal 6, C Smith 6, Sparrow 6, McGowan 6, L Smith 6 (Stephenson 62), Tumilty 5, De Bolle 6 (Zanatta 62), Lawson 6

Subs not used: J Smith, Easton, Spence, Winter, Owens, McGinn

COVE RANGERS (4-2-2) – Fox 6 (Gourlay 41), Logan 6, Scully 6, O’Halloran 5 (McIntosh 64), Yule 6 (Virtanen 35) (Vigurs 71), Megginson 6, Longstaff 7, Longridge 6, Dunne 6 (Weston 70), Reynolds 5

Subs not used: Naismith, Neill, Glass

Referee – Mike Roncone 6

Star man

Luis Longstaff – The winger was a bright spark in what was a rather mediocre afternoon for both sets of players.

