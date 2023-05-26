Peterhead to vote against proposed Scottish Conference League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead to vote against proposed Scottish Conference League

Blue Toon chairman Rodger Morrison has confirmed he will vote against the proposals at the Scottish FA AGM next month.

By Danny Law
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison has confirmed his club will vote against the proposed Scottish Conference League.

A vote will be held on the potential introduction of a new fifth tier that would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues at the Scottish FA AGM on June 6.

The Conference League would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four sides from the Lowland League and two teams from the Highland League and would start in season 2024-25.

The colts teams would be unable to get promoted or relegated with the division funded by a sizeable participation fee from the Premiership clubs.

Balmoor chairman Morrison says the potential detrimental impact on the Highland League has persuaded him to vote against the proposal.

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

In a statement on the Peterhead FC website, Morrison wrote: “I have been asked several times about my opinions regarding the new Conference League proposals.

“I have kept my own counsel over this matter while I thoroughly investigated what this new league would mean for Scottish football and while I can see merits in the aim to improve our national team, I cannot endorse these proposals in their current form.

“There are many reasons for this decision but one of the main objections is that this new league would hugely disadvantage our Highland League neighbours and that is something that I cannot support, I will therefore be voting NO at the SFA AGM on June 6.”

Aim to hit the ground running

Morrison, meanwhile, says work is already well under way as the Blue Toon prepare for life in League Two following relegation from League One.

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were confirmed as the Peterhead co-managers last month. 

The pair were placed in interim charge following the sacking of David Robertson after little more than three months in charge.

Morrison added: “Although it has been a few weeks since the season ended, it has been a very busy time for everyone connected to the club as we prepare for the new season ahead.

“Last season was hugely disappointing for many reasons, it was a season of upheaval on and off the park that culminated in a relegation that we fought very hard to avoid.

“Although we increased our playing budget from previous seasons and our aims for success were the same, unfortunately this was not reflected on the park and the outcome is something that we as a club are deeply sorry for.

“There has been no time for licking of wounds however as Jordon and Ryan have wanted to hit the ground running as we prepare for a new season in League Two and we have therefore given them our strong backing to build a winning team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]