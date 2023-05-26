Peterhead to vote against proposed Scottish Conference League

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison has confirmed his club will vote against the proposed Scottish Conference League.

A vote will be held on the potential introduction of a new fifth tier that would sit between League Two and the Highland and Lowland Leagues at the Scottish FA AGM on June 6.

The Conference League would comprise four Premiership colts teams, four sides from the Lowland League and two teams from the Highland League and would start in season 2024-25.

The colts teams would be unable to get promoted or relegated with the division funded by a sizeable participation fee from the Premiership clubs.

Balmoor chairman Morrison says the potential detrimental impact on the Highland League has persuaded him to vote against the proposal.

In a statement on the Peterhead FC website, Morrison wrote: “I have been asked several times about my opinions regarding the new Conference League proposals.

“I have kept my own counsel over this matter while I thoroughly investigated what this new league would mean for Scottish football and while I can see merits in the aim to improve our national team, I cannot endorse these proposals in their current form.

“There are many reasons for this decision but one of the main objections is that this new league would hugely disadvantage our Highland League neighbours and that is something that I cannot support, I will therefore be voting NO at the SFA AGM on June 6.”

Aim to hit the ground running

Morrison, meanwhile, says work is already well under way as the Blue Toon prepare for life in League Two following relegation from League One.

Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown were confirmed as the Peterhead co-managers last month.

The pair were placed in interim charge following the sacking of David Robertson after little more than three months in charge.

Morrison added: “Although it has been a few weeks since the season ended, it has been a very busy time for everyone connected to the club as we prepare for the new season ahead.

“Last season was hugely disappointing for many reasons, it was a season of upheaval on and off the park that culminated in a relegation that we fought very hard to avoid.

“Although we increased our playing budget from previous seasons and our aims for success were the same, unfortunately this was not reflected on the park and the outcome is something that we as a club are deeply sorry for.

“There has been no time for licking of wounds however as Jordon and Ryan have wanted to hit the ground running as we prepare for a new season in League Two and we have therefore given them our strong backing to build a winning team.”