Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship

The midfielder's long service was recognised with Saturday's game against Fraserburgh, which Cove won 1-0.

By Callum Law
Cove Rangers midfielder Connor Scully and his daughter received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial against Fraserburgh. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to the Championship after celebrating his testimonial with a 1-0 win against Fraserburgh.

The midfielder made his debut for the Aberdeen outfit in the 2011-12 season and his long service was recognised with Saturday’s game at Balmoral Stadium.

During his time at Cove, Scully has helped them win four Breedon Highland League titles, three GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cups, the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield, the SPFL’s pyramid play-offs, the League Two title and the League One title.

However, last season’s relegation from the Championship was a disappointment for the 30-year-old who wants Cove to get back to the second tier.

Reflecting on his testimonial, Scully said: “It was good, having all my family there only made it more enjoyable, I’m very proud.

“Cove is all I’ve ever known. I’ve been here through the good times and the bad times.

“It’s been a very enjoyable time and hopefully there’s a lot more to come.

“It’s been excellent over recent years, apart from last season – we wanted to stay in the Championship and didn’t manage.

Cove’s Connor Scully in action against Fraserburgh.

“But we’ve got a chance to bounce back and hopefully we can get back there next season.

“I feel I’ve still got a lot left in my legs and the main aim is to help the club get back to the Championship.”

Cove manager Paul Hartley added: “Connor’s been a great servant to the club and he’s a really good person.

“He’s improved in the time I’ve been at the club. It’s fitting for him to be awarded a testimonial.”

Possible new faces on show

Pre-match Scully received the traditional guard of honour from both sides and a standing ovation from the crowd.

Cove’s squad was littered with trialists who were trying to make an impression.

In an entertaining first period, the home side’s latest signing Mark Gallagher blasted over from a good position, and fellow summer signing Rumarn Burrell was twice denied by Fraserburgh goalkeeper Joe Barbour, as was Fraser Fyvie.

The Broch also posed a threat with Aidan Sopel’s deflected shot looping narrowly over, Ryan Sargent forced Balint Demus into a smart block and Josh Bolton volleyed Ross Aitken’s pinpoint delivery over from close range.

Cove’s trialist goalkeeper – since revealed as Australian Nick Suman – makes a save from a free-kick by Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan

Two minutes into the second half, one of Cove’s trialists – who came on at half-time wearing the number seven – gave them the lead with a back-post header from a right-wing cross.

The Broch threatened to reply with Ryan Sargent stinging to palms of the trialist goalkeeper, who replaced Demus at the interval.

The identity of the keeper has since been revealed as Australian Nick Suman, with Cove confirming the former A League shot-stopper has agreed a two-year deal to compete with Demus for the No.1 spot in the coming campaign. 

Fraserburgh’s Sargent was repelled again on 57 minutes when he tried to round Cove’s custodian and finish and the goalie also made a great save to tip away a Greg Buchan free-kick.

Hartley would not disclose the names of any of his other trialists on Saturday, but said: “We always expect them to work hard.

“They did that and we’ll have another look at them again. It’s pre-season and we’re trying to get as much work in as we can.”

Broch boss pleased

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “When you play this level of opposition you know you’ll have spells without the ball and our shape was excellent.

“We restricted them to few chances, the goal was disappointing, but going forward we were good and caused problems and probably should have scored.

“It’s brilliant for Connor – there’s a core group which he’s part of that have gone up through the leagues with Cove.

“When Cove showed their ambition to move up the levels and go full-time, few would have thought the nucleus of the team would still be guys that were there in the Highland League days.

A Cove trialist, left, has a shot blocked by Fraserburgh’s Ross Aitken.

“Fair play to Connor for that, he’s been a real mainstay for Cove.

“From joining them at 16 to play right up through the leagues is probably a dream come true.

“We were delighted to be part of his day. Hopefully we gave him a tough enough game to make it an enjoyable occasion.”

