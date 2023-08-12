Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus grateful for Highland League experience

Balint Demus insists learning his trade in the Highland League has been the perfect breeding ground as he embarks on a full-time career with Cove Rangers.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper had loan spells with Formartine United, Keith and most recently Buckie Thistle, and the shotstopper believes the education has prepared him well for the challenge of playing in the SPFL with Paul Hartley’s side.

The Cove goalkeeper said: “The loans I’ve had have been massive for me and last year especially was huge. To be able to play every week for the same team was brilliant.

“It has given me a lot more experience of being a big part of the team and showing how important a goalkeeper can be.

“It’s huge for a goalkeeper in terms of their development to play regularly and playing in front of fans was helpful as well.”

Demus determined to grasp his chance at full-time career

Demus jumped at the chance to join Cove in making the move to full-time in the summer.

It has been a huge period of change at Balmoral Stadium with 19 new players in the first team squad but Demus is revelling in the new challenge.

He said: “I’m settling in well now to the full-time set-up. It’s been a massive change on the whole for everyone involved at the club.

“I had no hesitation in accepting the chance to go full-time. My answer was always going to be yes.”

Goalkeeper delighted to be given league start

🧤 We are delighted to announce that highly rated goalkeeper Balint Demus has signed a two year full-time contract with the club.@_Balintdemus | #CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) June 30, 2023

Demus’ dedication was rewarded with two appearances in the Viaplay Cup group stages and he was also selected for the first league game of the new campaign last week at Hamilton Accies.

The goalkeeper is grateful for being given the chance to prove himself.

He said: “I’m feeling good and it was brilliant to get the vote of confidence from the manager to start the game last week.

“I went into the dressing room confident when I looked at my performances against Livingston and Clyde in the League Cup.

“I felt I did everything I could in those games to earn myself a start in the league so I was buzzing when the manager picked me.”

Cove aim to bounce back when Falkirk visit Balmoral

Demus’ joy at being given a starting place was tempered by the fact his side were beaten 1-0 by Accies in the League One opener at New Douglas Park.

With Cove returning to Balmoral Stadium ahead of the visit of Falkirk today the goalkeeper knows it is vital he and his team-mates bounce back from the opening day disappointment.

He said: “A win would be brilliant to start our home campaign for everyone from the fans and the players to the people at the club.

“The season has just started and while it is early days a good start is so important. That’s why three points last week would have been ideal.

“Last week was tough, we didn’t really get going to be fair and the boys know we need to be better every week than we were last week if we want to get results and achieve our objectives.”