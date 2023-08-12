Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus grateful for Highland League experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Balint Demus grateful for Highland League experience

Goalkeeper grateful for loan education as he embarks on full-time career with SPFL side.

By Paul Third
Balint Demus in action for Keith in 2022.
Balint Demus in action for Keith in 2022.

Balint Demus insists learning his trade in the Highland League has been the perfect breeding ground as he embarks on a full-time career with Cove Rangers.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper had loan spells with Formartine United, Keith and most recently Buckie Thistle, and the shotstopper believes the education has prepared him well for the challenge of playing in the SPFL with Paul Hartley’s side.

The Cove goalkeeper said: “The loans I’ve had have been massive for me and last year especially was huge. To be able to play every week for the same team was brilliant.

“It has given me a lot more experience of being a big part of the team and showing how important a goalkeeper can be.

“It’s huge for a goalkeeper in terms of their development to play regularly and playing in front of fans was helpful as well.”

Demus determined to grasp his chance at full-time career

Balint Demus was on loan at Buckie Thistle last season.

Demus jumped at the chance to join Cove in making the move to full-time in the summer.

It has been a huge period of change at Balmoral Stadium with 19 new players in the first team squad but Demus is revelling in the new challenge.

He said: “I’m settling in well now to the full-time set-up. It’s been a massive change on the whole for everyone involved at the club.

“I had no hesitation in accepting the chance to go full-time. My answer was always going to be yes.”

Goalkeeper delighted to be given league start

Demus’ dedication was rewarded with two appearances in the Viaplay Cup group stages and he was also selected for the first league game of the new campaign last week at Hamilton Accies.

The goalkeeper is grateful for being given the chance to prove himself.

He said: “I’m feeling good and it was brilliant to get the vote of confidence from the manager to start the game last week.

“I went into the dressing room confident when I looked at my performances against Livingston and Clyde in the League Cup.

“I felt I did everything I could in those games to earn myself a start in the league so I was buzzing when the manager picked me.”

Cove aim to bounce back when Falkirk visit Balmoral

Demus’ joy at being given a starting place was tempered by the fact his side were beaten 1-0 by Accies in the League One opener at New Douglas Park.

With Cove returning to Balmoral Stadium ahead of the visit of Falkirk today the goalkeeper knows it is vital he and his team-mates bounce back from the opening day disappointment.

He said: “A win would be brilliant to start our home campaign for everyone from the fans and the players to the people at the club.

“The season has just started and while it is early days a good start is so important. That’s why three points last week would have been ideal.

“Last week was tough, we didn’t really get going to be fair and the boys know we need to be better every week than we were last week if we want to get results and achieve our objectives.”

