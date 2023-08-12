Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Peter Clark: On the Glorious Twelfth, let’s protect glorious work of grouse moor managers

The efforts of gamekeepers bestowed with the responsibility of managing moorlands is nothing short of remarkable.

The grouse shooting season officially begins on August 12 (Image: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)
The grouse shooting season officially begins on August 12 (Image: Agent Wolf/Shutterstock)
By Peter Clark

Today marks the ultimate highlight in Scotland’s rural calendar – the Glorious Twelfth.

On this day, August 12, the start of the grouse shooting season is celebrated with much fervour and anticipation. This year, land managers and gamekeepers are quietly confident, with brood numbers looking promising.

It is hard not to admire the hills awash with beautiful purple and lilac hues at the moment, and the mosaic of landscapes, with their abundance of varied and diverse wildlife. Yet, these beautiful glens and hillsides are providing much more than a picturesque view.

Across parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus, the Glorious Twelfth is also a celebration of history, camaraderie, and the unique connection between local people and the land.

The day itself is recognition of the year-round hard work and graft that is poured into the fantastic management of grouse moors, not just for grouse shooting, but also for wider conservation and biodiversity. This simultaneous delivery by gamekeepers, bestowed with the responsibility of managing moorlands, is nothing short of remarkable.

However, all of this is in jeopardy, due to further restrictions, red tape and review. The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill currently being debated and discussed in Holyrood will place grouse moor management under threat.

The vital toolkit of land management practices which gamekeepers require to sustain these tremendous landscapes are soon to be licensed, with a regime that is impracticable and overbearing in its sanctions.

Disincentivising grouse moor management could mean severe consequences for the rural economy

At its core, the bill seeks to apply recommendations of the Werritty review, focusing on three key points: grouse moor licensing, muirburn licensing, and further regulation of traps. However, the powers attributed to the licensing regime go significantly beyond the original remit and, when taken out of context of the bill, would be deemed wholly inappropriate.

The bill’s powers have the ability to remove grouse shoot licences, based purely on the investigation of a vexatious allegation. This unfettered power and discretion by government would substantially and unfairly disincentivise grouse moor management, resulting in severe consequences for the rural economy, livelihoods and environment.

Local economies benefit from the popularity of grouse shooting (Image: Jonathan Player/Shutterstock)

Aberdeenshire villages at the heart of grouse shooting country, such as Strathdon, Ballater, Braemar and Fettercairn, could face a difficult future, with the resultant impact being the loss of hotel occupancy, loss of restaurant trade, loss of spending in local shops and even accelerated rural depopulation, without the much-needed income from grouse shooting. No less than 60 to 80% of direct spending on grouse shooting occurs within the local or regional area.

The employment aspect is paramount to the rural economy. The Scottish Government’s own figures show that grouse shooting contributes a higher per hectare employment impact from grouse moors than other comparable rural land uses, such as forestry. In turn, this supports employment in remote areas which otherwise would have very few alternatives.

Muirburn is essential for wildlife

Making muirburn for managing heather is essential for wildlife, as it helps preserve and protect the Scotland’s biggest carbon store in the peat found on grouse moors. The cyclical nature of controlled burning of heather provides the mosaic landscape which creates safe refuges alongside new heather and grass growth, delivering an excellent food source for red grouse, deer and mountain hares.

As we mark the Glorious Twelfth, its wide-reaching benefits must be thoroughly recognised by policymakers

Moorlands are a fantastic habitat for many ground-nesting birds. Lapwing, curlew and golden plover, to name a few, all benefit from gamekeepers exercising habitat management and predator control. Worryingly, muirburn and traps used to effectively carry out predator control are to succumb to licensing, too.

As we mark the Glorious Twelfth, its wide-reaching benefits must be thoroughly recognised by policymakers. BASC is leading the conversation at Holyrood to ensure grouse moor management is not put at stake, and is protected for future generations to come.

Peter Clark is Scotland director for the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC)

More from Columnists

Yvie 60th birthday cake was a work of art.
Yvie Burnett: I may have turned 60, but I'm not growing old gracefully
The James Webb Space Telescope is capable of taking astounding images, light-years away from earth (Image: NASA/CXC/SAO/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: A message from aliens or just a coincidence? That is the…
Anastatia Mayers and her mum Keisha were among the private astronauts during Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight on Thursday. Image: Virgin Galactic/PA Wire.
What A Week: Driving through 'crystal maze' in Aberdeen and a trip into space
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
Sadly, space designated for people with mobility issues isn't always made available (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: We could easily make life easier for people with physical disabilities and…
David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel's brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the…
The SNP has faced criticism for spending taxpayer money on VIP facilities for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Some Holyrood civil servant expenses are justified - many others are beyond…
Could watching Hamilton leave Humza Yousaf feeling like the wily George Washington to Douglas Ross’s foolish King George?
James Millar: Who will be in 'the room where it happens' after general election?
Carrie Fisher and her dog, Gary, pictured in June 2016 (Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Jarring way female celebrities are treated in life and death should be…
Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a…