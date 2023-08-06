Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley frustrated after opening day defeat by Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley frustrated after opening day defeat by Hamilton Accies

Midfielder Paul McGowan was sent off during the 1-0 loss at New Douglas Park.

By Reporter
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley says his side must improve after a poor display led to a disappointing defeat against Hamilton Accies in their League One curtain-raiser.

Hartley’s men travelled to their title rivals for the second consecutive week after drawing 2-2 in the League Cup just seven days earlier – but left empty-handed on this occasion after a lacklustre showing at New Douglas Park.

Josh Kerr’s first-half own-goal was the difference, as he turned Dylan Tait’s cross into his own net after 34 minutes.

The visitors thought they had levelled when Paul McGowan headed home Tyler Mykyta’s cross minutes later, but it was ruled out for a marginal offside.

Kyle Connell replaced Dayshonne Golding at half-time, and the substitute should have levelled midway through the second half when he headed over from close-range with the goal gaping.

Hamilton’s task of closing out the contest was made considerably easier when McGowan was shown a straight red card by referee Lloyd Wilson for an off-the-ball incident after 82 minutes.

Hartley said: “I’m disappointed. We didn’t have a particularly good first-half and in the second half we changed the shape but didn’t really create any situations and huffed and puffed a wee bit.

“We need to be better in the final third, our build up play was too slow, and we didn’t keep it well enough at the top end of the pitch.

“This was the real stuff starting today, this is where you’re judged throughout the 36 league games.

“The first goal is always vital and I always tend to think if you score the first goal in this league you’ve got a good opportunity to win the game.

“We felt we had a perfectly good goal disallowed and it looks like Paul was onside.

“I thought we were a bit more solid in the second-half and then went down to 10 men which didn’t help our cause. We need to regroup and go again because it was not the ideal start that we wanted. When you come to places like this, you’ve got to be up for the battle and the fight.

“You’ve got to play every team four times a year, so it’s one of those things. We knew that we were away from home for the first game of the season and were looking to get some sort of result to start the league campaign.

“We’ve got 35 games to go. We know we need to be better, that’s a fact. We’ve got some key players missing, so hopefully we will get a couple of them back as well.”

Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

On McGowan’s red-card, Hartley added: “It was (frustration) – but he’s an experienced player, isn’t he? What can you say to that?

“It’s something he should know better about. He’s had enough abuse throughout his career to deal with it and let it go.

“We’ve now lost an experienced player and he was our captain today. That’s the most disappointing thing. He’s let himself, his team, and the supporters down.”

