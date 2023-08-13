‘A lot of plusses’ for Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley despite late leveller for Falkirk

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley focused on the positives after Jordan Allan’s last-gasp, 96th-minute leveller for Falkirk denied his side their first League One win of the season.

After a dull first half with very few chances in the final third from either side, the intensity increased and the teams delivered an entertaining second half at Balmoral Stadium – the clash finishing in a 2-2 draw.

Despite what was ultimately a drab opening period, hosts Cove – who began their league campaign the previous weekend with a tight 1-0 loss at Hamilton – almost broke the deadlock with just 40 seconds played.

A ball from the right found Connor Scully, but his goalbound header was palmed away by Falkirk goalie Sam Long.

Rumarn Burrell then tested Long with a thumping 25-yard strike which was initially spilled by the on-loan Lincoln City keeper before he gathered at the second attempt.

Falkirk rarely threatened in the first period, but, a minute after the restart, Cove goalie Balint Demus had to be alert to turn away a Calvin Miller effort.

Cove then took the lead on 51 minutes.

A Burrell header from a corner hit the hand of Falkirk’s Liam Henderson, which led to referee Steven Kirkland awarding a penalty.

The Bairns players protested to both the whistler and his far side assistant Brian Christie before Josh Kerr dispatched the spot-kick past the outstretched Long with composure.

Falkirk levelled on 56 minutes via an own goal.

A Miller cross from the right came off Will Gillingham’s outstretched foot, leaving Demus stranded.

Cove re-took the lead on 72 minutes, though, when a lapse in concentration from Brad McKay was pounced on by former Bairns striker Burrell, who guided a fine effort home past Long.

However, Falkirk were determined not to leave the north-east empty handed, and Hartley’s side needed to made several good blocks as John McGlynn’s visitors tried everything to secure a point.

Falkirk finally got their equaliser in the 95th minute, when a Brad Spencer cross from the left was met by the unmarked Jordan Allan to finish.

With a first point of the season on the board, Hartley refused to be too downbeat about conceding the late equaliser, and said: “It’s a really sore one to take. You saw the attitude and work rate from our players.

“We had to ride our luck at times, but you expect to do that against good sides like Falkirk.

“Our attitude was magnificent, on and off the ball, we made it difficult for them at times.

“What happened in injury time happened – it’s not an issue for me. We can defend better and stop the ball coming into the box.

“But I saw good things from us, I thought Scott Williamson was brilliant and his running power was really good and we gave them problems, and Burrell took his goal really well.

“We have players coming back with good quality, so we’re only going to get stronger.

“There’s a lot of plusses, but I’m disappointed we couldn’t get the three points.

“We know we could have shown a bit more composure on the ball, but sometimes you’ve to find a way of getting a result and we did that.

“I’m confident we can be up there (in League One).”