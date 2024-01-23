Cove Rangers sign Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels

Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels has joined Cove Rangers on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old netted for the Sons against Rangers in their 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat on Saturday.

The left-back, a former Rangers youth player who also had a spell with Hamilton Accies, told the Cove website: “I had a clause in my contract that I could leave if a full-time club came in for me and Dumbarton were great, and wished me all the best.

“Obviously, it was a brilliant way to say goodbye there, scoring against Rangers; I just wish we’d kept a few of their goals out.

“The aim coming here is to get as many games as I can and to help the team get promoted.

“I do know a couple of the boys. I played with Myles Gaffney last year at Hamilton, and of course, Mikey Doyle, I can’t get away from him.

“That helps, although I’m the type who settles in OK.”

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of twenty-three year old defender Matty Shiels! Welcome to Balmoral Stadium, 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝘆 🤝#CRFC | @matthewshiels1 — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Cove defender Luke Strachan has joined Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-back signed for Cove Rangers in the summer but suffered an ankle injury which required an operation and is only now nearing a full recovery.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “The injury meant it has been a difficult time for Luke and, given there’s no reserve league, we have to get him playing.

“Hopefully he will get 15 to 20 games with Brechin which will get him back up to speed.”