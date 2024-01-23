Cove Rangers sign Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers sign Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels

The 24-year-old netted for the Sons against Rangers in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

By Danny Law
Dumbarton's Matthew Shiels celebrates after scoing against Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton's Matthew Shiels celebrates after scoing against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Dumbarton defender Matty Shiels has joined Cove Rangers on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old netted for the Sons against Rangers in their 4-1 Scottish Cup defeat on Saturday.

The left-back, a former Rangers youth player who also had a spell with Hamilton Accies, told the Cove website: “I had a clause in my contract that I could leave if a full-time club came in for me and Dumbarton were great, and wished me all the best.

“Obviously, it was a brilliant way to say goodbye there, scoring against Rangers; I just wish we’d kept a few of their goals out.

“The aim coming here is to get as many games as I can and to help the team get promoted.

“I do know a couple of the boys. I played with Myles Gaffney last year at Hamilton, and of course, Mikey Doyle, I can’t get away from him.

“That helps, although I’m the type who settles in OK.”

Meanwhile, Cove defender Luke Strachan has joined Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City on loan for the rest of the season.

The left-back signed for Cove Rangers in the summer but suffered an ankle injury which required an operation and is only now nearing a full recovery.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “The injury meant it has been a difficult time for Luke and, given there’s no reserve league, we have to get him playing.

“Hopefully he will get 15 to 20 games with Brechin which will get him back up to speed.”

 

More from Cove Rangers FC

Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers postponed for second time
Bojan Miovski celebrates his opening goal for Aberdeen at Clyde. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
Cove's Michael Doyle tackles Hamilton Accies' Jamie Barjonas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Cove defender Michael Doyle 'delighted' to sign new deal until 2025
The cold snap has impacted the fixture card. Image: SNS.
Scottish Cup, SPFL and Highland League fixture latest as cold snap forces postponements
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brora's Ally MacDonald sets sights on Scottish Cup last 16 again
Dudgeon Park in Brora.
Brora Rangers concede defeat in attempts to clear snowbound pitch
New Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson pictured at the club's stadium Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers striker Scott Williamson's loan cut short
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald, left, with assistant manager Josh Meekings. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Ally MacDonald hails Brora's efforts to get Cove Scottish Cup tie on
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley accepts 'key moments' cost Cove Rangers in Hamilton Accies defeat
Falkirk's Gary Oliver scores to make it 4-0 against Cove Rangers in midweek. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: SPFL deserve praise for lower leagues boost, plus Championship, League One and…