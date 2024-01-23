Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury setback

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen looks set to return to the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, is understood to be close to completing a move to a second tier Dutch club.

The winger, who joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, went on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last season but he made only two appearances before picking up an injury.

His last appearance for the Dons was in the 1-0 loss against Darvel in the Scottish Cup a year ago.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen defender James McGarry is set to miss the next three weeks after suffering a fresh hamstring injury.

The New Zealand international has recently returned from a serious hamstring strain but has suffered a further strain.

Dons manager Barry Robson says the injury is different to the one which kept him out for much of the first half of the campaign.

He said: “We gave him a good three or four months rehab but he’s hurt a totally different part of his hamstring.

“I never rush players back after injury so it’s frustrating as he’s just got used to the intensity of our game.

“We built him up to what I’m looking for and everyone could see he’s a good player.

“But it’s been difficult for him being back then out again as he just needs more games.”

No let-up for Aberdeen as they tackle fixture backlog

McGarry’s absence comes as the Dons prepare to embark on another busy period of matches.

Friday’s 2-0 win at Clyde in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup was Aberdeen’s 31st match of the season and with 20 league matches remaining plus further cup ties Robson and his players are braced for a continuation of the testing schedule.

The Dons boss, however, is embracing the challenge.

He said: “There are lots of games coming again and it will be tough to get results but we want to do well.

“There are a lot of good players in the team and they will have learned from the schedule we’ve come off the back of.

“That’s meant lack of time on the training pitch which is very frustrating.

“That will be tough again given the matches we’ve got to catch up but that’s what we want.

“We need to get on a run in the league to pick up points and get up the table.

“Obviously we got to one cup final and I’ve said to the players that we want to get to the other one.

“It will be difficult as there a lot of strong teams left in the Scottish Cup but we are looking to perform well.”

Robson faces former boss for the first time

Aberdeen resume their Premiership campaign on Wednesday when they travel to Perth to play St Johnstone.

The Saints are under new management since the sides last met with Craig Levein now in charge at McDiarmid Park.

Robson is a huge admirer of Levein having played under him previously for club and country.

The Dons boss said: “Obviously I know Craig very well as I was his captain at Dundee United and played for him when he was Scotland manager.

“I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s really demanding, a good coach and a very good manager and I have lots of time for him.

“Craig knows exactly what he’s doing and you can see the difference he has made already at St Johnstone.

“It will be a very difficult game for us as they will be structured and organised and he gets players performing.”

Robson is not surprised to see Levein back in the dugout at club level following a spell in the stand as a football consultant with Highland League champions Brechin City.

He said: “Once management is in you it never leaves you and Craig’s a football man so it’s difficult to say no when you’re asked to come back.

“That’s what he chose to do and rightly so and we just have to make sure he doesn’t have them going too well on Wednesday.

“Craig knows that I want to win the game so it will be two winners going at it.”