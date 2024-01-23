Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen poised for move to Dutch club; James McGarry suffers injury setback

Fresh hamstring injury set to sideline New Zealand international until mid-February.

By Paul Third
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen looks set to return to the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old has not made a single appearance for the Dons so far this season.

Besuijen, who is under contract until 2026, is understood to be close to completing a move to a second tier Dutch club.

The winger, who joined the Dons from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, went on loan to Excelsior Rotterdam for the second half of last season but he made only two appearances before picking up an injury.

His last appearance for the Dons was in the 1-0 loss against Darvel in the Scottish Cup a year ago.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen defender James McGarry is set to miss the next three weeks after suffering a fresh hamstring injury.

The New Zealand international has recently returned from a serious hamstring strain but has suffered a further strain.

Dons manager Barry Robson says the injury is different to the one which kept him out for much of the first half of the campaign.

He said: “We gave him a good three or four months rehab but he’s hurt a totally different part of his hamstring.

“I never rush players back after injury so it’s frustrating as he’s just got used to the intensity of our game.

“We built him up to what I’m looking for and everyone could see he’s a good player.

“But it’s been difficult for him being back then out again as he just needs more games.”

Aberdeen's James McGarry (R) and Hibernian's Dylan Vente in action during a Premiership match at Easter Road Stadium. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s James McGarry (R) and Hibernian’s Dylan Vente in action. Image: SNS

No let-up for Aberdeen as they tackle fixture backlog

McGarry’s absence comes as the Dons prepare to embark on another busy period of matches.

Friday’s 2-0 win at Clyde in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup was Aberdeen’s 31st match of the season and with 20 league matches remaining plus further cup ties Robson and his players are braced for a continuation of the testing schedule.

The Dons boss, however, is embracing the challenge.

He said: “There are lots of games coming again and it will be tough to get results but we want to do well.

“There are a lot of good players in the team and they will have learned from the schedule we’ve come off the back of.

“That’s meant lack of time on the training pitch which is very frustrating.

“That will be tough again given the matches we’ve got to catch up but that’s what we want.

“We need to get on a run in the league to pick up points and get up the table.

“Obviously we got to one cup final and I’ve said to the players that we want to get to the other one.

“It will be difficult as there a lot of strong teams left in the Scottish Cup but we are looking to perform well.”

Robson faces former boss for the first time

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS

Aberdeen resume their Premiership campaign on Wednesday when they travel to Perth to play St Johnstone.

The Saints are under new management since the sides last met with Craig Levein now in charge at McDiarmid Park.

Robson is a huge admirer of Levein having played under him previously for club and country.

The Dons boss said: “Obviously I know Craig very well as I was his captain at Dundee United and played for him when he was Scotland manager.

“I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s really demanding, a good coach and a very good manager and I have lots of time for him.

“Craig knows exactly what he’s doing and you can see the difference he has made already at St Johnstone.

“It will be a very difficult game for us as they will be structured and organised and he gets players performing.”

Robson is not surprised to see Levein back in the dugout at club level following a spell in the stand as a football consultant with Highland League champions Brechin City.

He said: “Once management is in you it never leaves you and Craig’s a football man so it’s difficult to say no when you’re asked to come back.

“That’s what he chose to do and rightly so and we just have to make sure he doesn’t have them going too well on Wednesday.

“Craig knows that I want to win the game so it will be two winners going at it.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Willie Miller: Time for Aberdeen to find Premiership consistency
Nicola Sturgeon Aberdeen FC
Nicola Sturgeon called Aberdeen FC Covid breach statement a ‘complacent abomination’, inquiry hears
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Kelle Roos: Aberdeen can mount a European challenge in second half of the season
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen simply cannot lose Bojan Miovski this month
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Dante Polvara targeting a Hampden return with Aberdeen
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Pivotal week ahead for Aberdeen as Dons look to emulate last season's…
2
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Nicky Devlin: Bojan Miovski revelling in being Aberdeen's main man
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Home ties for Aberdeen and Caley Thistle; Brora or Cove heading…
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson expecting more from the Dons in 2024
James McGarry has suffered a fresh hamstring injury. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A quiet transfer window but Bojan Miovski again proves his worth…

Conversation