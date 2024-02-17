Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feeling positive as League One season hits crucial period

Paul Hartley is relishing the League One run-in as Cove Rangers look to secure a promotion play-off spot.

Cove, who sit fourth with 34 points, have 13 games remaining ahead of today’s trip to third-placed Alloa Athletic.

Only one point separates the two sides going into the clash as the battle for the promotion play-off place heats up – with only nine points between the teams sitting in third and eighth.

Cove boss Hartley said: “This is League One for you. It is tos-and-fros and we have seen that all season, probably apart from the top two.

“It is an exciting end to the season. It’s the business end now, so we know what we need to do.

“We want to go on a run of games. We’ve had a bit of a sticky patch, but that’s what happens and I think every team has been the same.

“Now, it is about getting fully focused on winning to go and secure that top-four spot.

“Every single year is like this. This league is tough but it’s exciting and the players should relish it and look forward to the challenge ahead.

“It’s about the next game now which is down at Alloa. They’re on a good run and Andy (Graham) has done well since he took over.

“It’s a big game, but every game is going to be big between now and the end of the season.”

Promotion bid in ‘own hands’

The competitiveness of League One has come as no surprise to Hartley, who won the division with Cove in 2022, as he highlighted the ups and downs that every team has experienced this term.

Cove went on a superb 11-game unbeaten run earlier in the campaign, but are now without a win in their last six league appearances.

Hartley added: “If you take away the top two, every club has been the same and has been inconsistent at times and then consistent.

“This is when it counts. This is the run-in and if you look at every other league it is the exact same.

“There are teams going for the title, fighting for Europe and trying to stay away from the bottom.

“We’re no different. We know what we need to do and that’s the big thing – it’s in our own hands because we’ve still got to face everybody.

“We need to look at ourselves to try to win as many games and pick up as many points as possible. That’s the big challenge for the players now.

“We have been in this position before and know we can get the job done. The players, for the majority of the season, have done what we have asked of them and now the challenge for them is to secure top four.”

Cove boosted by return of injury absentees

In last week’s Scottish Cup defeat to Kilmarnock, Cove were boosted by the return of goalkeeper Balint Demus, who was named on the bench for the first time since breaking his hand against Annan Athletic on December 9.

His return may prove to have come at the right time after Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman picked up a knock at Rugby Park.

Hartley said: “It is good to have him back.

“Nick (Suman) took a bit of knock last week, so we will see how he is for the weekend.

“We need Balint back. We’ve got young Jack (Robertson), but he is only a kid so it is important we’ve got Bal back after being out for a number of weeks with an unfortunate injury.”

Meanwhile, Fraser Fyvie could be in contention to return against Alloa after being out since November.

He said: “He has been out since November, but he comes right back in and you can see his quality and the level of fitness – he’s a very good professional.

“If it’s not this weekend and he gets through next week then he will definitely be in contention for next Saturday.

“The experience, but also the quality is what Fraser brings to the group, especially in the middle of the park.

“He knows how to calm the play down and make things happen. We have missed him, so if we can get him back for the remaining games then it will be a great bonus for us.”