Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell a doubt for Falkirk clash as Paul Hartley reveals extent of injury crisis

The striker came off injured just before half-time in last weekend's 4-2 win over Stirling Albion at Balmoral Stadium.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell went down injured in the League One win over Stirling Albion.
Cove Rangers striker Rumarn Burrell went down injured in the League One win over Stirling Albion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley is hoping for good news on Rumarn Burrell – who could be one of up to six key players that will miss the clash at Falkirk due to injury.

The 23-year-old striker came off injured just before half-time in last weekend’s 4-2 win over Stirling Albion at Balmoral Stadium.

It was a vital win for Hartley’s men as it moved them back into fourth and into the League One play-off places.

But it came at a cost as Cove could be without their star striker, who has netted 20 goals in the league this season, when they travel to Falkirk, who clinched the League One title last weekend with six games to spare.

Hartley said: “We will see how he is. He is one of many players who could be missing for us on Saturday.

“He took a nasty one to his ankle last weekend, but he has been moving a bit better.

Rumarn Burrell went off injured in Cove Rangers' win over Stirling Albion.
Rumarn Burrell went off injured in Cove Rangers’ win over Stirling Albion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“With Mitch Megginson missing – we don’t know how long he is going to be out for – we’re really short at the top end of the pitch. When Rumarn went off last week, Kyle Connell was left as our only recognised striker, but he plays mainly on the wing.

“We’re really short and we’re hoping it will be good news.

Rumarn did have a bit of a quiet spell, as strikers do. He had that purple patch, but since the turn of the year he’s not scored as many, but he still has a great return of 20.

“He had a strong performance last week when he was on the pitch, so we will have to see how he is.”

Burrell not the only Cove Rangers player who could miss Falkirk clash

Captain Megginson, Blair Yule and Matty Shiels will all miss the clash against the League One champions, while Arron Darge and Josh Kerr are doubts along with Burrell.

In the win against Stirling Albion last week, the Cove boss was only able to name three outfield substitutes and he admits it could be even less against the Bairns.

Hartley said: “It really hampers the squad and our bench. We only had three outfield players on the bench last week and it could be reduced again.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We’re very short in certain areas of the pitch and that is a big blow for us, but then my game plan has to change and how we are going to set up against Falkirk, who have been on an unbelievable run and clinched the title last week.

“I have to see what is available to me and then try and work out a team – we’re having to patch people up at this moment of time.

“It is a critical stage of the season and we want to be as strong as we can, but squad-wise we have never really been able to do that this season because of the amount of injuries.”

Hartley is not expecting Falkirk to have a hangover from their title celebrations, as he believes John McGlynn and his side will not take their foot off the gas.

Having won the title before they even kicked a ball last weekend thanks to other results, Falkirk went on to batter Cove’s play-off rivals Montrose 7-1 at Links Park.

Hartley added: “I watched their game last week and you look at the changes they can make – four changes that are like-for-like. They’re the best team in this league by a country mile.

Falkirk celebrate winning the League One title.
Falkirk celebrate winning the League One title. Image: SNS.

“The squad that John has assembled is very good and they are ruthless. They will want to stay undefeated between now and the end of the season.

“There will be the atmosphere and a big crowd there on Saturday, but we have to go and be really disciplined and have a strong mentality.”

