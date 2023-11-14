Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr raring to make comeback from broken ankle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr raring to make comeback from broken ankle

The 25-year-old had been sidelined since August with the injury, but was named in his first match-day squad since his recovery on Saturday against Kelty Hearts.

By Sophie Goodwin
Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr receives treatment after injuring his ankle in a match at Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr broke his ankle in August in a match against Queen of the South. Image: Dave Cowe.

Cove Rangers defender Josh Kerr is raring to make his comeback on the pitch after being sidelined with a broken ankle since late August.

Kerr – who signed for Cove in the summer after leaving Irish side Bohemians – broke his ankle against Queen of the South in only his fourth League One game for his new club.

It was a devastating blow for Kerr as he looked to hit the ground running with Cove, but he can be glad the worst is now behind him as he was named in a match-day squad for the first time since the injury on Saturday.

Kerr was an unused substitute against Kelty Hearts as Cove won their fourth successive League One match – and they now sit third in the table with 19 points.

The opportunities for Kerr to make his return to the pitch will likely come soon, as Cove host fourth-placed Montrose on Tuesday night in a rescheduled fixture as part of a busy schedule.

To get back playing will be a relief for Kerr, who said: “I’m quite mentally strong because I have been through a lot in my life, so making sure I stayed like that during the injury rehab was the biggest part for me.

“You have to accept the fact you are going to be out for a while and you have just got to stay positive.

Cove’s Josh Kerr, left, celebrating after scoring in a match against Falkirk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“It’s how football works – just as you get too high something happens which brings you down a peg or two.

“When I first came up to Cove I thought we were starting to hit a bit of form and got a good result against Falkirk (2-2) – and I scored – and then we beat Montrose. I felt I was starting to get a bit momentum with my performances.

“It was a freak injury. I could receive the ball the way I did 100 times and it wouldn’t have happened. My foot just got stuck in the ground and it was just very unfortunate.

“To finally get back on the pitch will be a relief.

“It will be the time for me to really kick on and, hopefully, we can achieve something this year.”

With Cove on such a good run of form, the defender is aware he may have to bide his time before he nails down a place in the team.

Kerr added: “It’s healthy competition. The boys have done well recently, so I know I am not just going to come back and walk straight into the team.

“I need to manage my return because everything I have done so far has been staggered and monitored.

“I can’t come back in and be playing 90 minutes right away.

“I’ll wait for my chance – but I’ll definitely be ready.”

Ex-rival Kerr sees no reason Cove can’t emulate winning run of 21-22 League One title campaign

Having been on the other side of a phenomenal run of Cove form in a previous season, Kerr hopes his new club can extend their current seven-game unbeaten run this term.

The defender said: “I look back to when I was at Airdrie and we were challenging Cove to get promoted.

“We went on a 21 or 22-game unbeaten run and that broke a club record, but Cove were above us and hadn’t been beaten in something like 25 or 26 games.

“We’ve got a lot of games left and there is nothing to say that we couldn’t go on that sort of run again.

Josh Kerr scoring for Cove Rangers in League One. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“The boys have realised how difficult this league is and you really can’t be complacent – it was a harsh reality at the start of the season.

“You can’t just rock up to these places in the league.

“Every team in this league are fighting and their players are fighting because a lot of them are part-time and their clubs mean a lot to them.

“We’ve put some really good results together recently and it’s just about keeping up that momentum because that is huge in this league.”

