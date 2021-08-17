Razor-sharp Kane Hester felt fans deserved sweeping Elgin City league victory

Hat-trick hero Kane Hester dedicated Elgin City’s slick display against Albion Rovers to their supporters and urged the fans to continue to help the team push up the League Two table.

The 26-year-old scored all the goals in the 3-0 weekend win in style as City shot to their first league victory of the season, moving them into fourth spot.

They opened their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Stranraer and a 3-1 loss at Cowdenbeath, but they were lethal and attractive against a Rovers side, who looked in the mood early on.

For Hester, the backing from the crowd of almost 500 certainly played its part in a bold 90-minute show.

He said: “That performance was long overdue. There was a wee bit of frustration about the club about the way we’d been playing.

“That win on Saturday was for the fans, who saw what we’re capable of. Hopefully we can deliver the same next week.

“Like any team, if you can go on a good run of results at home, winning continually, you’ll jump up the league.

“If the fans come down in their numbers and give an atmosphere like they did on Saturday then the boys will be happy.

“We had a change of shape on Saturday. The gaffer looked at that game and asked us to play a bit more offensive and we took the game to them.”

Attacking intent was enjoyable

“We were flying and everyone was getting their foot on the ball. Everyone wanted the ball and we were playing fluid football – I really enjoyed it.

“Albion Rovers started well and there was a one-on-one where Rory (MacEwan) saved us, but after that I felt we were just too good and deserved the win.

“There was a lot of one-touches and touch-and-moves and that’s the way the gaffer wants us to play and on Saturday we done that. It’s been a while since we played like that, so it was good to get going and hopefully we can kick on.”

‘Bragging rights’ up for grabs

This Saturday, they host Forfar Athletic, a side who held title favourites Kelty Hearts to a 2-2 draw at the weekend and Hester, who hails from nearby Montrose, is keen to continue that scoring form.

He added: “It’s a massive game for us. Given how they’ve started, you can say they are top four rivals. They’ve played a good game against Kelty at the weekend.

“I’m from Montrose, so there will be bragging rights for me. Every match we go into right now is massive, even though it’s still the start of the season.”

Hester’s treble takes him top of the League Two scoring charts, but he’s now bagged seven goals overall including those in the Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.

After two terms of scoring 19 goals, he stated from day one he’s out to break 20 this time.

His manager Gavin Price said last week, his main striker, ably backed by attack-minded team-mates, is a constant threat.

Confidence to take chances

And Hester feels there will always be moments in games where he’ll get sights at goal and he has the confidence to deliver.

He said: “I have been at Elgin a couple of years and I tend to float in and out of games. Sometimes I won’t see the ball for 10 minutes, but when the ball is in there to be won, I will be sharp and will be in there.

“I have 13 to go to reach my target of 20 and, if I manage it, I will hopefully keep going.”

Ahead of their huge league clash with Forfar, Elgin are away to Rothes on Wednesday in the North of Scotland Cup quarter-finals.