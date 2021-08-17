Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on August 17
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Afghanistan: UK to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees following Taliban takeover
-
Fired up Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas gunning for win in Azerbaijan
-
Five dolphins die just days after mass stranding in the Cromarty Firth
-
Afghanistan crisis: Boris Johnson talks up international approach for dealing with Taliban-led state
-
GALLERY: Your back to school pics – with an extra serving of one of Britain’s Biggest Families
-
Aberdeen actor Ian Pirie lends voice to farmers’ mental health campaign