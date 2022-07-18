Elgin City boss Gavin Price wary of under-fire St Johnstone – but aims to attack in League Cup clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Gavin Price is urging Elgin City to rise to the challenge of facing under-fire St Johnstone, who visit Borough Briggs in the Premier Sports Cup on Tuesday.

However, he is equally wary the Premiership team will come north with the intention of finally clicking into gear.

The Perth Saints, double cup winners two years ago, are all but out of the competition after draws and penalty shoot-out losses against Annan Athletic and Queen of the South left them on just two points in group F.

Elgin are already out of the cup, with zero points on the board, following their 4-0 loss at League 2 hosts Annan at the weekend.

They did draw 0-0 at Championship opponents Ayr United seven days previously before losing on penalties. However, the point earned from that fine performance was taken from them on Thursday when they were punished for fielding defender Darryl McHardy when he was meant to be suspended.

As things stand. Annan as the group leaders on eight points, with League 1 team Queen of the South, who visit Elgin on Saturday, second on five points, but unlikely to progress as one of the best runners-up.

Price urges Elgin to attack the Saints

St Johnstone have yet to fire and Price, whose Elgin side have looked sharp and strong throughout June and July, sees this match as a free hit.

He said: “We have got to be wary of a backlash. St Johnstone will be looking to get their season off to a better start as well.

“We’re mindful we’re still playing against Premiership opposition.

“However, it’s our first game of the season at Borough Briggs and we’re looking forward to that. It’s a nothing-to lose-match where we can just have a go and hopefully put in a good performance.

“Saturday at Annan was certainly a drop in performance from us and we were found out.

“While I don’t think it was ever a 4-0 game, Annan were better in both boxes. They were clinical when they had to be clinical and we didn’t physically handle their strikers and paid the penalty.

“It’s all been very rosy for us in pre-season, but that was a wake-up call. It was disappointing and the players know that.

“We might rotate the squad a bit, to give players more game-time and we might look at this for these last two cup games, against St Johnstone then Queen of the South.”

Youngsters have chance to kick on

Elgin last week confirmed the 17-year-old forward Fin Allen had penned a one-year deal extension, taking him through until the summer of 2025.

That comes hot on the heels of 18-year-old forward Dylan Lawrence having his loan agreement at Highland League side Strathspey Thistle cancelled and an extension at Elgin taking him through until 2024.

We are delighted to announce academy graduate Fin Allen has signed a one year extension to his contract. This will see the young seventeen year old at the Club until Summer 2025. Great to see another local lad doing so well. Well deserved Fin. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/fzhusPksHf — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 8, 2022

Price feels the duo have real chances of making big impacts at first-team level this term.

He added: “Fin and Dylan have made great progress throughout pre-season.

“Physically, they have both matured a bit and I think they both could be key members of the first-team squad this season.

“It’s great to get them both tied up on longer deals and it will be exciting to watch them progress this season.”

‘Clever’ Antoniazzi is great addition

Elgin also clinched the services of former Aberdeen midfielder Chris Antoniazzi, 22, who has played at Cove Rangers, Montrose and, most recently, Formartine United.

Price explained there are several benefits of landing the forward-thinker.

He said: “He came on against Ayr United and showed a lot of composure. He gives us something a little bit different in terms of his creativity.

“Chris is a clever footballer and, in the system we’re playing, he will fit in pretty well and that’s why we were keen to get him on board.

“He is also another Aberdeen-based player and it helps us to have more north-based players.

“The Central Belt market is a lot harder to get into this year, with extra competition from the lower leagues.”

And Academy graduate, striker Owen Loveland, 19, has also signed a one-year contract extension, which takes him through to next summer.