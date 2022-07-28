Russell Dingwall senses promotion shot for Elgin City without stand-out League 2 rival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Russell Dingwall reckons having no big-hitting club in League Two opens the door for Elgin City to aim high for promotion this season.

Last term was a campaign to forget as the Moray club finished ninth, only eight points above relegated play-off side Cowdenbeath, who have been replaced by Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Lowland League champions arrive at this level with plenty of promise, but not the resources of the last three winners of League Two.

Cove Rangers, Queen’s Park and Kelty Hearts wrapped up the title with winning margins of 13, 16 and 21 points respectively, with Covid bringing the first two of those seasons to early conclusions.

Elgin have brought in centre halves Jake Dolzanski and Jevan Anderson and midfielders Kenny MacInnes and Chris Antoniazzi so far, with more to come.

Dingwall says the focus will be on ensuring they are more watertight in the league to give them a chance.

He said: “The new boys have all settled in and performed very well.

“We conceded too many goals last season, so defensively we hope to be more solid, along with Darryl McHardy still being there, so there’s good competition at the back.

“With Kane Hester up front, we always have a good chance to get goals.

“We have to aim to be in and around the play-offs come the end of the season.

“It doesn’t look like a team will run away with the league, like has happened in the last three seasons, so it is all to play for and we want to be up there challenging.”

East Fife will be seeking big reaction

On Saturday, relegated League 1 side East Fife visit Borough Briggs just a week after crashing 7-0 in the Premier Sports Cup against Ross County.

Stevie Crawford’s men should be one of the main title front-runners this season and Dingwall is sure the fans can help the hosts see off determined opponents this weekend.

He said: “I think they will be determined to react to that and I’m sure East Fife will come out flying to get that one out of their system on Saturday.

“Hopefully our fans will continue to back us. Throughout my time at the club, they always turn out in good numbers. They’re always vocal.”

City remain upbeat despite cup exit

Elgin finished bottom of Group F in the Premier Sports Cup without a point on the board.

However, a 0-0 draw at Championship side Ayr in their opening tie was replaced by a 3-0 defeat as punishment for fielding an ineligible player.

Defeats followed against Premiership St Johnstone, League Two rivals Annan Athletic and Queen of the South from the Championship.

Prior to these ties, Elgin have shaped up well, scored 23 goals without conceding, mainly against Highland League opponents in bounce games.

Dingwall believes there’s no reason to let poor cup results throw them off track as they aim to start strongly in the league.

He added: “We actually started well in the cup with the performance and draw at Ayr, which would have been a really good result for us.

“That came off the back of a good pre-season. We then went down to Annan and we lost 4-0. That was against a team in our league and that’s who we will be judged against, so that wasn’t a very good follow-up.

“We played fairly well against St Johnstone, but it was still another heavy defeat as we lost 4-2, although you can almost blank that out because it was against a Premiership side.

“Last Saturday, we lost 2-0 against Queen of the South and we were already out, so it was important to give boys minutes.

“So, although the results in the League Cup were not what we were after, the pre-season overall has been quite positive.”

Dingwall missed the Queens clash with a groin strain, but expects to be in contention for the East Fife fixture.

Loan move for young Elgin striker

Elgin, meanwhile, have loaned out graduate forward Owen Loveland to Highland League side Strathspey Thistle for the season.

The 19-year-old has had loan stints at Lossiemouth and Forres and this added experience at HFL level will aim to further boost his chances of breaking into contention at Elgin in the future.

OWEN LOVELAND Young Academy Graduate Owen Loveland will join Strathspey Thistle FC on loan for the remainder of the Season. Good Luck Owen. pic.twitter.com/rnusfo1ta6 — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) July 27, 2022