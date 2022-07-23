Ross County wrap up Premier Sports Cup group campaign with blistering 7-0 win over East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County will start the Premiership season with a spring in their step after completing the Premier Sports Cup group stage with a 7-0 demolition of East Fife.

The Staggies got the victory against their League Two opponents they required in order to reach the last-16 of the competition.

That they did so in such convincing fashion will come as huge satisfaction to Malky Mackay ahead of the league opener away to Hearts next weekend.

There were highly encouraging signs throughout the entire pitch, with Mackay’s 10 summer arrivals taking little time to make their mark on the side.

All seven goals were netted by new arrivals, with first half strikes from Victor Loturi and Ben Purrington putting the Staggies in command.

There followed a blistering spell of five goals in 20 minutes at the start of the second half, courtesy of doubles by Owura Edwards and Kazeem Olaigbe, along with a strike by Jordy Hiwula.

The standard of opposition will increase significantly in league competition, however it is clear the Staggies have some very exciting options to choose from all over the pitch.

Mackay made seven changes from the side which defeated Alloa Athletic 2-0 in midweek, with Loturi, Edwards, Hiwula, Ross Laidlaw, Connor Randall, Ross Callachan and Yan Dhanda drafted into the side.

New signing William Akio was part of the matchday squad for the first time, taking his place on the bench.

The Staggies were eager to make the most of their final matchday prior to the Premiership kick-off. Their attacking outlets showed some neat interplay in the early stages, with Edwards and Josh Sims both putting too much power on crosses from dangerous positions within the opening 10 minutes.

It was virtually one-way traffic in the opening stages, although East Fife threatened in a rare attack on 22 minutes when Scott Shepherd cut the ball across goal, with Ben Purrington forced to make a goal-line clearance to thwart the incoming Ryan Schiavone.

County heeded the warning sign and took a stunning lead on 26 minutes. It was another neat move which saw Edwards drive towards goal before finding Dhanda, who in turn teed up Loturi to curl a beautiful strike past Jude Smith from the edge of the box.

Although making his first start for the Staggies as a deep-lying midfielder, it was a finish any attacker would have been proud of and a promising indication of what the Canadian could bring this term.

Another player eager to make an impression is Sims, however the former Southampton winger was forced off on the half-hour mark due to injury, which paved the way for Loturi’s brother Akio to make an early debut.

The Staggies looked in the mood to add to their advantage. Following a heavy challenge from former Staggie Stewart Murdoch on Edwards, a Dhanda free-kick found Alex Iacovitti whose header was deflected over, while Hiwula also saw an effort blocked from an acute angle.

County were not to be denied on 37 minutes however. Dhanda was once again the creator with a cutback which found Purrington, with the advancing left back finding the net with a low effort which had too much on it for Smith to keep out.

County made another switch at half-time, with George Harmon brought on to replace Iacovitti.

It took the hosts just 20 seconds to increase their lead, with Dhanda involved again with a slide rule pass to release Akio, who unselfishly sacrificed the chance of a debut goal to square for Hiwula to tap home his third goal in as many games.

Akio marked his first outing with another assist just two minutes later, this time providing a low first time delivery from the wide right which was met by Edwards to thump home.

That was Edwards’ first strike in County colours, but he had only five minutes to wait to double his tally. It was an even better effort, as he cut in from the left before unleashing a thunderbolt strike from distance which whistled into Smith’s top-left corner.

Mackay made further changes on 56 minutes, with Olaigbe and Callum Johnson both introduced. Olaigbe got himself in on the goalscoring act within just three minutes, when he reacted fastest to tuck home from close-range after Connor Randall’s blocked shot broke to him.

The on-loan Southampton teenager doubled his tally on 65 minutes, when he drifted into the box before shooting high past Smith to complete the scoring.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Randall 7, Baldwin 6 (Johnson 56), Iacovitti 6 (Harmon 46), Purrington 7; Callachan 7, Loturi 8; Edwards 8 (Olaigbe 56), Dhanda 8 (Paton 67), Sims 5 (Akio 30); Hiwula 7. Subs not used – Eastwood, Watson, Tillson, White.

EAST FIFE (4-5-1) – Smith 6; Mercer 5, Denham 5, Steele 5, Murdoch 5; Schiavone 5 (Slattery 75), Walls 5, Millar 6, Newton 5, L Williamson 6; Shepherd 6. Subs not used – Fleming, Allan, Martin, J Healy, Cunningham, Anderson, M Williamson, C Healy.

Referee – Mike Roncone 6

Attendance – 726

Man of the match: Owura Edwards