Elgin City punished by clinical St Johnstone in Premier Sports Cup

Elgin City’s hopes of a Premiership scalp were dashed by a clinical St Johnstone as the Perth side ran out 4-2 winners in the Premier Sports Cup match at Borough Briggs.

The Black and Whites had their chances in an entertaining encounter, but could not take them and were duly punished by Callum Davidson’s side.

Elgin propped up the group with no points after two away games, but Gavin Price’s players were quick out the traps against their Premiership opponents in their first home match of the competition.

Brian Cameron and Russell Dingwall both fired over the crossbar in the opening five minutes, and it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with their first attack in the 11th minute.

The ball broke to Adam Montgomery and the on-loan Celtic wing back, who had a spell with Aberdeen last season, played a neat one-two with Theo Bair before drilling the ball low past Tom McHale in the Elgin goal.

Hester a threat for the home side

Elgin continued to ask questions of the Saints’ three-man defence and the pace of Kane Hester in particular caused the visitors problems.

Hester cut past John Mahon before driving towards goal only to see his near-post effort blocked by Elliot Parish.

Hester’s pace took him away from Mahon for Elgin’s next chance and his cross was almost deflected into his own net by Andy Considine, but Parish saved the ricochet on the line.

The goalkeeper’s quick thinking started a counter for Saints, which should have resulted in a second goal before Bair’s effort rebounded off the post.

Play continued to flow from one end of the pitch to the other and it was Dylan Lawrence’s turn to try his luck next after racing through on goal, but he opted for power and succeeded only in firing the ball high over the crossbar from 18 yards.

Bair then went close again when he stuck out a leg to try to divert a Michael O’Halloran low ball across goal into the net, but he could not keep his effort on target.

Saints pushed for a second and a fine passing move ended with Jamie Murphy firing in a powerful angled drive which McHale did well to palm away to safety.

Flurry of goals in second half

The visitors, who lost Bair to a gash on his shin just before the break, got the second goal they craved early in the second half.

Once again the play came down the left with Graham Carey releasing Montgomery in the box and the wing-back had time to pick out Melker Hallberg and the midfielder slotted the ball home from 10 yards.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of a gallant home side and Saints duly secured their first win of the group shortly after the hour mark when substitute Stevie May’s shot from the edge of the box beat McHale with the aid of a deflection.

Substitute Cammy Ballantyne added a fourth for Saints before Russell Dingwall grabbed a deserved consolation for the home side when his 20-yard free-kick went in off the post.

Hester reduced the deficit further when he rounded Parish to score his side’s second four minutes from time.