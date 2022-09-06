Charlie Charlesworth takes pride in Elgin City’s progression since his previous Borough Briggs spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Charlie Charlesworth takes pride in Elgin City’s progression since his previous Borough Briggs spell

By Andy Skinner
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
Charlie Charlesworth in 2018, during his spell in charge of Huntly.
Charlie Charlesworth in 2018, during his spell in charge of Huntly.

Charlie Charlesworth feels he has come full circle since his last spell with Elgin City.

Charlesworth is back at Borough Briggs in a role as first team coach, having been appointed to support manager Gavin Price and assistant Jim Weir.

It comes nearly 15 years after his last association with the Moray outfit, having previously headed up City’s youth setup.

Since then, Charlesworth has had spells as manager of Highland League sides Lossiemouth, Deveronvale and Huntly, and was most recently assistant manager at junior side Dufftown.

Charlesworth has fond memories of his previous stint at Elgin, having played a major role in reviving the club’s youth programme from the ashes.

The 59-year-old said: “I was a coach from 2002 to 2004, then I left and did a bit of coaching at other clubs for a year or so.

“When the takeover happened in 2005, that’s when the chairman Graham Tatters gave me a call to see if I would come back.

“I thought it was to take a youth team, but it was actually to head up the whole youth system as it had pretty much collapsed.

“It took a couple of years to get our licence back. They had the Skillseekers programme which had all dissipated.

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters asked Charlie Charlesworth to return to Borough Briggs, originally in 2005.

“At Christmas we were left with outstanding fixtures after the turn of the year, but we didn’t have squads as such.

“I pretty much took a week off from my work, went into the manager’s office downstairs and phoned around all the local lads I knew from my stint as a coach to ask them to come back and get the fixtures played.

“That was a really tough two years, but we got the licence back, and the cheque from the SFA.

“I was really proud of that, but I was worn out. It was pretty much Monday to Monday on top of my own job at work.”

Hard work really paid off

Some of the fruits of Charlesworth’s labour are evident in Elgin’s current first team.

Midfielder Brian Cameron was part of Elgin’s youth set-up while Charlesworth was at the club, and was soon followed by defender Darryl McHardy in making his senior breakthrough.

Elgin’s youth setup has continued to grow in recent years, with the club making use of the artificial surfaces at the Gleaner Arena, which opened last year.

Midfielder Brian Cameron has come through the City youth system.

Charlesworth takes pride in the progress that has been made, adding: “I’m really proud of the fact that perhaps that ignited what it is today to a certain extent.

“I’m not making any comparisons in any shape of form, because it was a struggle.

“But it probably allowed the academy to evolve to what it is. Brian Cameron was at the club in that period, while Darryl McHardy joined in 2007 just around the time I left.

“I got a lot of support from Graham, the club and the committee. It was tough times, but we did it.”

Club has moved on over the years

Charlesworth has credited chairman Tatters with progressing the club to where it is now, and says he has been quickly welcomed back to the club since his return last month.

He added: “I’ve got a great relationship with the chairman.

“The club has come on a long way. Graham has really driven the whole thing forward in a lot of areas.

“They have Keiran Carty as general manager, while there’s the astroturf next door and the academy.

“It’s nice to come back to what has become a bigger business, rather than maybe putting out fires 15 years ago.

“It’s the kind of place where you can go in on a Friday afternoon to muck in and do stuff, and get a cup of tea.

“I quite enjoy being back at this level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City teammates gather round Kane Hester following his goal.
Elgin City 2-0 Bonnyrigg Rose: Gavin Price thrilled to claim first league win of…
Ross Draper is poised to make his official debut as a permanent Elgin City player against Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday.
Ross Draper reveals why Elgin City was the right move after leaving Cove Rangers
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Boss Gavin Price claims Elgin City are seen as 'soft touches' when it comes…
1
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving…
0
CR0029393 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2020 quarter-final. Buckie Thistle (G/w) v Aberdeen (red) Picture of Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick 10/07/2021
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart hopes family connection can help in preparation for Linfield tie
16 March 2022. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the SPFL Trust Trophy Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Josh Peters celebrates his Goial
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Buckie Thistle paired with Linfield
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Elgin's Fin Allen (number 9) celebrates after opening the scoring against Peterhead in pre-season.
Fin Allen grateful to be handed chance to prove talent for Elgin City in…
0
Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns in action against Nairn County.
Full-back Owen Cairns confident Elgin City can unite strengths to make strides in SPFL…
0

More from Press and Journal

Scottish Seafood Association CEO Jimmy Buchan, holding the fish, with some of the other processors who are backing the bid for a green freeport in the north-east.
Seafood processors get behind North East Scotland Green Freeport bid
0
City planners have recommended the Chester Hotel's planning application is refused.
Tourism awards shortlist reveals Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hospitality stars for 2022
0
Post Thumbnail
Four people in hospital following dog attack in Aberdeen
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13329367dl) Bojan Miovski (9) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Livingston, Cinch Scottish Premiership - 27 Aug 2022
Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Craig Chalmers award Picture shows; Craig Chalmers. N/A. Supplied by NFU Mutual Date; Unknown
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award
0
The money is being raised for Caitlin. Supplied by Quarriers.
Inchkeil Vintage Rally to raise money in memory of 15-year-old girl from Forres
0