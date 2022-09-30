Darryl McHardy hopes to take Elgin City’s winning formula into League Two campaign following stunning Peterhead triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Darryl McHardy hopes to take Elgin City’s winning formula into League Two campaign following stunning Peterhead triumph

By Andy Skinner
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Darryl McHardy.
Darryl McHardy.

Darryl McHardy insists Elgin City must apply the winning touch to their League Two form in order to start climbing the table.

City recorded an excellent 4-0 victory over League One side Peterhead at Balmoor last weekend, to reach the fourth round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

They now return to league business, with Saturday’s visit of Annan Athletic to Borough Briggs.

Gavin Price’s men are eighth in the table, with one win from their opening seven matches.

City are also proving difficult to beat however, with just two defeats so far.

McHardy has been encouraged by Elgin’s start but insists they need more wins on the board.

He said: “We’ve only lost one game in our last nine. We can’t be winning leagues or getting promotion with draws though, we need to start turning the draws into wins.

“We’ve got to start picking up our league points now. We can’t beat Peterhead 4-0 and then get a bad result against Annan.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price

“We have had OK results, we’ve been doing really well in games but just not holding out.

“The boys are all expecting to put on a performance to show the fans what we can do in the league as well.”

McHardy takes confidence from the form of some of his team-mates in recent weeks, insisting the Black and Whites are carrying threat from all over the park.

He added: “Lots of different boys are scoring goals. Even though Kane Hester has scored the most it’s not just been one person scoring for us.

“We have players in form. Kane is unreal just now, Brian Cameron is back to his best, and personally I think Russell Dingwall all round is one of the best players in the league.

“He’s been brilliant for us, every week he is so consistent. He is scoring goals now as well, he has six for the season.

“Having him in the team is a gift for us.”

Switch of position keenly embraced by McHardy

McHardy has undergone a change in position in recent weeks, with Price deploying him on the left side of midfield following the return of Ross Draper to the heart of defence.

Although he previously played at the back McHardy has been a prominent source of goals, having netted seven last season.

The 27-year-old is eager to add to his tally of two for the current campaign from his more advanced position.

McHardy added: “I’m enjoying the new position.

I’m just trying to get my fitness up to handle it, so I can get up and down.

“I’m getting better and better each week, I played really well in the first half against Peterhead.

“In the second half I tired a bit and got a dead leg, but training has been really good this week so I just need to rest up and get ready for the game.

“Hopefully I can keep improving in that position and cement my place.

“I always in midfield when I was younger, then I went to left back and centre half.

“Now I’m further up again so I’m keen to start scoring some goals again from that position – since I have gone there I have not scored.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks