Sport Football Elgin City

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Ross Draper joins Elgin City after leaving Cove Rangers

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
September 1, 2022, 7:40 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 8:52 pm
Ross Draper has signed a two-year deal at Elgin City.
Scottish Cup-winner Ross Draper has joined League 2 club Elgin City on a two-year deal after enjoying a loan spell at the Moray club last season.

On Wednesday, the midfielder-turned-defender, 33, moved on from Championship club Cove Rangers, who he played for just once since signing from Ross County in July 2021.

His chances at Cove were curtailed by a knee injury and, when fit, he joined Gavin Price’s Elgin on loan where he racked up 20 appearances.

Ross Draper, who won the Scottish Cup with Inverness in 2015, has joined Elgin City on a two-year deal.

A short deadline day statement on social media from the Borough Briggs club confirmed the news.

It said: “He’s back. We are delighted to announce we have signed Ross Draper on a two-year contract that will see him at the club until summer 2024. Welcome back Ross.”

Success at Caley Thistle and Staggies

Draper moved north of the border in 2012 from Macclesfield to Inverness, where he spent five terrific years, winning the Scottish Cup in 2015 and helping guide the Caley Jags to third-spot in the Premiership and Europa League qualification.

In August 2017, he moved over the Kessock Bridge to sign for Ross County and during four years in Dingwall, he helped the club bounce right back to the top-flight in 2018/19, the same campaign in which they lifted the Challenge Cup.

Draper’s deal will be a welcome piece of business for Price, who knows the player’s experience will help strengthen their back-line, where he moved into as a centre-half while on loan at the club.

Ross Draper in action for Ross County against Aberdeen.

Elgin have had a busy summer of recruitment, with defenders Jake Dolzanski, Owen Cairns, Jevan Anderson and midfielders Kenny MacInnes and Chris Antoniazzi signing permanent deals.

Left-backs Lewis Nicolson and Greig Young, have come in on loan from Caley Thistle and Raith Rovers respectively, while, Dundee right-winger Tom Findlay has also joined on loan.

Elgin hunting for League 2 victory

Elgin are hunting for their first League 2 win of the season, with three draws from five games leaving them at the foot of the division.

After being edged out 2-1 by leaders Dumbarton last weekend, they return to Borough Briggs this Saturday to take on newly-promoted Lowland League winners Bonnyrigg Rose, who are second, five points off the summit.

This week, City were rewarded for getting through two rounds of the SPFL Trust Trophy by landing a third-round clash at League 1 Peterhead on September 24.

