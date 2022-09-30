Three Chers for musical celebration of pop goddess at His Majesty’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When it comes to telling the story of a global pop goddess, you need to Cher and Cher-alike…

Which is why three performers are taking on the role of the superstar – from her early days with Sonny Bono through to her living legend status today – in The Cher Show, which arrives at His Majesty’s next week.

And three really is the magic number when it comes to this celebration of a global phenomenon, said Danielle Steers, one of the talented trio starring in the new musical packed with some 35 iconic hits.

It takes three to play ‘whole lot of woman’ Cher at His Majesty’s

“Cher is a whole lot of woman, I don’t think one person could have done it,” she said. “She’s had a career that spans 60 odd years so it definitely takes three of us to play her.”

Danielle is taking on the role of Lady – the middle Cher – joined by Millie O’Connell as Babe, the earlier Cher, and Debbie Kurup, who plays her ultimate diva stage as Star.

“Lady takes her through her early to mid 20s to early 30s, so that’s the 1960s and 70s Cher,” said Danielle, who recently starred in the West End in the musical phenomenon, Six.

“I go through when she started to get fame from the Sonny And Cher Comedy Hour, right up to her and Sonny’s divorce, so it’s quite a gritty part of the show. Quite sad.”

And she loves being Lady for a fairly straightforward reason.

“I get to wear that long, iconic straight wig, which I love flicking around,” said Danielle, laughing.

Cher’s biggest hits will feature in the show at His Majesty’s Theatre

Danielle also loves belting out some of Cher’s biggest hits in a show which features a back catalogue that includes If I Could Turn Back Time, Gypsies Tramps And Thieves, I Got You Babe, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

“All three of us have some cracking, iconic numbers and luckily some of the songs aren’t in chronological order, so I get to do the rock version of Bang Bang, which is really cool,” she said.

“But also I love singing Song For The Lonely at the end of act one, with the other two Chers, because we are all very present on stage at the same time.

“It’s sort of like the angel and the devil on the shoulder, as I like to call it, always chirping in. But at the end of act one when we sing that song together is a really big moment for me.”

The Cher Show is more than just a jukebox musical, said Danielle, as it doesn’t flinch from telling the ups and downs of the star’s life – a journey which many people may not really know. Danielle didn’t, she admits.

Cher is an ‘absolute legend’ who has faced her ups and downs

“I just thought she met Sonny Bono, they had this great career, then their marriage fell apart and she became a huge star. But that’s not really what happened,” said Danielle.

“She did struggle from being young and picked on because she was half-Armenian, then meeting Sonny so young. The relationship she had with Sonny was quite tough and heartbreaking and she was worked to the bone.”

After that came a string of broken relationships, Cher became ill for two years and didn’t work, then ended up in a hairspray commercial after she had just won an Oscar two years before.

“She’s had some really big ups and downs but she just keeps coming back and keeps fighting. She’s an absolute legend.”

Portraying such a legend on stage brought its own challenges for Danielle who worked tirelessly to be as true to Cher as possible without crossing into caricature.

Danielle Steers was given Cher’s blessing for the role

“It was hours of watching videos of her concerts or TV performances, listening to how she speaks. Still now, I have to keep myself in check and listen to her and watch her videos and mannerisms and the way she walks. It’s been quite a challenge and very scary.”

The work clearly paid off, because Cher herself gave Danielle her blessing for the role after watching clips of her – as she did with all the Chers.

“She tweeted us, which was really lovely. Hopefully, I will get to meet her one day.”

For the more immediate future, Danielle hopes audiences at His Majesty’s will enjoy The Cher Show when it arrives at the theatre from Tuesday October 4 to Saturday October 8.

How to get tickets to see The Cher Show at His Majesty’s Theatre

“I’ve got a feeling they are going to be a cracking audience and they’re going to go wild for it,” she said. “Be ready to laugh, to cry and to sing along.”

“At the end it turns into a big concert, so you can get up and sing and dance and get your phones out, so I’m hoping we’re going to have a great party together.”

For information and tickets on The Cher Show go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

