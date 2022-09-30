Three Chers for musical celebration of pop goddess at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three Chers for musical celebration of pop goddess at His Majesty’s

By Scott Begbie
September 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Three Chers, one pop goddess, as The Cher Show heads for His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.
Three Chers, one pop goddess, as The Cher Show heads for His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

When it comes to telling the story of a global pop goddess, you need to Cher and Cher-alike…

Which is why three performers are taking on the role of the superstar – from her early days with Sonny Bono through to her living legend status today – in The Cher Show, which arrives at His Majesty’s next week.

And three really is the magic number when it comes to this celebration of a global phenomenon, said Danielle Steers, one of the talented trio starring in the new musical packed with some 35 iconic hits.

Danielle Steers plays Lady – the middle Cher – in The Cher Show which is heading for His Majesty’s Theatre.

It takes three to play ‘whole lot of woman’ Cher at His Majesty’s

“Cher is a whole lot of woman, I don’t think one person could have done it,” she said. “She’s had a career that spans 60 odd years so it definitely takes three of us to play her.”

Danielle is taking on the role of Lady – the middle Cher – joined by Millie O’Connell as Babe, the earlier Cher, and Debbie Kurup, who plays her ultimate diva stage as Star.

“Lady takes her through her early to mid 20s to early 30s, so that’s the 1960s and 70s Cher,” said Danielle, who recently starred in the West End in the musical phenomenon, Six.

The Cher Show, at His Majesty’s, is packed with 35 hits from the pop diva and tells the story of her life, including her years with Sonny Bono.

“I go through when she started to get fame from the Sonny And Cher Comedy Hour, right up to her and Sonny’s divorce, so it’s quite a gritty part of the show. Quite sad.”

And she loves being Lady for a fairly straightforward reason.

“I get to wear that long, iconic straight wig, which I love flicking around,” said Danielle, laughing.

Cher’s biggest hits will feature in the show at His Majesty’s Theatre

Danielle also loves belting out some of Cher’s biggest hits in a show which features a back catalogue that includes If I Could Turn Back Time, Gypsies Tramps And Thieves, I Got You Babe, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe.

“All three of us have some cracking, iconic numbers and luckily some of the songs aren’t in chronological order, so I get to do the rock version of Bang Bang, which is really cool,” she said.

“But also I love singing Song For The Lonely at the end of act one, with the other two Chers, because we are all very present on stage at the same time.

“It’s sort of like the angel and the devil on the shoulder, as I like to call it, always chirping in. But at the end of act one when we sing that song together is a really big moment for me.”

The Cher Show is more than just a jukebox musical, said Danielle, as it doesn’t flinch from telling the ups and downs of the star’s life – a journey which many people may not really know. Danielle didn’t, she admits.

Cher is an ‘absolute legend’ who has faced her ups and downs

“I just thought she met Sonny Bono, they had this great career, then their marriage fell apart and she became a huge star. But that’s not really what happened,” said Danielle.

“She did struggle from being young and picked on because she was half-Armenian, then meeting Sonny so young. The relationship she had with Sonny was quite tough and heartbreaking and she was worked to the bone.”

All three Chers will share the stage during the production at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen for a week-long run.

After that came a string of broken relationships, Cher became ill for two years and didn’t work, then ended up in a hairspray commercial after she had just won an Oscar two years before.

“She’s had some really big ups and downs but she just keeps coming back and keeps fighting. She’s an absolute legend.”

Portraying such a legend on stage brought its own challenges for Danielle who worked tirelessly to be as true to Cher as possible without crossing into caricature.

Danielle Steers was given Cher’s blessing for the role

“It was hours of watching videos of her concerts or TV performances, listening to how she speaks. Still now, I have to keep myself in check and listen to her and watch her videos and mannerisms and the way she walks. It’s been quite a challenge and very scary.”

Cher gave her blessing to Danielle Steers and the other actors who play her in The Cher Show after seeing clips of their audition performances.

The work clearly paid off, because Cher herself gave Danielle her blessing for the role after watching clips of her – as she did with all the Chers.

“She tweeted us, which was really lovely. Hopefully, I will get to meet her one day.”

For the more immediate future, Danielle hopes audiences at His Majesty’s will enjoy The Cher Show when it arrives at the theatre from Tuesday October 4 to Saturday October 8.

The Cher Show is a roller-coaster ride through the pop divas career, spanning six decades and hopes to thrill fans in a week-long run at His Majesty’s.

How to get tickets to see The Cher Show at His Majesty’s Theatre

“I’ve got a feeling they are going to be a cracking audience and they’re going to go wild for it,” she said. “Be ready to laugh, to cry and to sing along.”

“At the end it turns into a big concert, so you can get up and sing and dance and get your phones out, so I’m hoping we’re going to have a great party together.”

For information and tickets on The Cher Show go to aberdeenperformingarts.com





Editor's Picks