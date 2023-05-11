Kane Hester says time is right to leave Elgin City – revealing he played with broken shin for 12 WEEKS to help secure club’s League Two status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kane Hester says time is right to leave Elgin City – revealing he played with broken shin for 12 WEEKS to help secure club’s League Two status

After scoring 29 goals this season, the experienced finisher has handed in a transfer request at the Borough Briggs club.

By Paul Chalk
Striker Kane Hester has opted to move on from League Two side Elgin City after joining the club in January 2019, scoring 84 goals. Image: Bob Crombie

Kane Hester played through the pain to keep Elgin City in League Two – now he would jump at the chance of stepping up the divisions as he eyes a switch closer to home.

The 27-year-old star striker, who has handed in a transfer request to the Moray club, has broken bones in his shin, suffering the injury in Elgin’s final matches of a tough campaign.

Hester joined Elgin in January 2019 when he was released by Arbroath and struck up a great working relationship with manager Gavin Price, and has scored 29 goals in 2022/23 to make it a brilliant record of 84 goals in 160 games overall for the Black and Whites.

Price was sacked a few weeks ago as Elgin struggled to secure survival in the fourth tier, eventually confirming their SPFL status in their penultimate league game – a 1-0 home win over Dumbarton.

Brechin-based Hester revealed a combination of factors, including his work moving locations, making it harder to get to City training, have led to his decision to move on this summer.

He said: “It was down to a combination of things. I am working further away from Elgin and it would be harder to get to training.

“I’d never make any excuses about travelling – I’ve been doing it for so long and I maybe could have done it for another year.

“However, I just felt it is time overall for a fresh challenge, possibly to play in a higher league and see how I get on. A move closer to home in terms of football is the right move for me now and see how it works out for me.

“I very much enjoyed my time at Elgin. It’s not been the best past two years, but at least I leave with the club within League Two.

“I am definitely proud of the goals I have scored for the team.

“After being released by Arbroath, I joined Elgin and started again. Scoring goals is my game, so I got to work and did it.

“I have nothing but the highest respect for everyone at Elgin City for giving me the chance.”

Price exit was factor in leaving City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Hester, who signed a two-year extension last August, also pointed to Price’s exit, saying: “The relationship I had with Gavin was a big factor in me wanting to move on as well. We got on very well and he trusted me as a player.

“With Gavin going, I lost a little bit of what it was about, so I had that in mind, too.”

Striker played on with broken shin for 12 weeks

Hester stressed he was determined to help Elgin maintain their League Two status under the interim management trio of Ross Draper, Steven Dunn and Charlie Charlesworth – and was delighted to achieve that.

He added: “With the team being where they were in the league, I was never wanting to stop just because I was injured.

“I have had the equivalent of a broken shin bone for the last 12 weeks.

“I should have just been in a moon-boot, but I had to keep playing – the last thing I wanted was my team to be relegated, so I did everything I could to help.”

Higher levels appeal to Hester

Hester scored against top-table team St Johnstone in the League Cup and Championship opponents Ayr United in the Scottish Cup this season, and he is confident that he could handle a move up the divisions.

He said: “I definitely think I’d be able to try my hand at a higher level. I’m not saying that’s what I’m going to do, but I’d be open to trying.

“I have played against Premiership and Championship sides this season and fared okay, so I could be an asset to a club at that level.”

