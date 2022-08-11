Striker Kane Hester reveals why he’s pledged future to Elgin City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City hot-shot Kane Hester revealed the influence of manager Gavin Price was the reason he signed a new two-year deal at Borough Briggs.

The 27-year-old striker, whose goal sunk Dundee United’s B side in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie, agreed a contract which takes him through until the summer of 2024.

The ex-Arbroath player, who is based in Forfar, joined Elgin in 2019 and has been incredibly consistent for the Black and Whites.

Hester’s midweek goal against United’s starlets took his tally to 49 goals in 89 appearances.

His consistent form will have attracted attention further up the divisions, but Hester said commuting was the only factor he needed to weigh up before inking his latest contract.

He said: “It was a hard decision to make, just in terms of the travelling. I’m based in Forfar, but it was definitely the right decision.

“Over the years, there have been a lot of Elgin players who travel to play for the club, although there are a lot less this season.

“I don’t mind the travelling too much, although it is getting harder.

“For me, it was the gaffer who swayed me in terms of deciding to stay with Elgin.

“If anyone is going to being the best out in me, it’s the manager.

“I’m really looking forward to working under him for the next couple of years.”

New City striker would be welcomed

Price explained he feels Hester can improve his overall game over the next two years – and the forward agrees his link-up play is the area best needing sharpened.

The City manager is on the hunt for another striker, having lost Josh Peters to Buckie Thistle and Matheus Machado to Rothes in recent weeks.

Hester would welcome the assistance upfront, but feels the current quality from Elgin’s midfield is helping in the meantime.

He said: “Someone else coming in upfront would help, although the players we have right now, especially coming in from midfielder are definitely helping.”

Hester has no full-time goals

Hester’s former Elgin City team-mate Shane Sutherland has been terrific since he rejoined his former club, Caley Thistle, in the Championship.

Last season, the 31-year-old marksman upped the ante, bagging 12 goals and chipping in with a host of assists.

Although Hester might well be thinking of following in Sutherland’s bootsteps by moving up a level, the striker insists full-time football is not in his mind right now.

He added: “Shane is definitely someone to aspire to.

“He’s a great player, but for me I’m happy as a part-time player and I don’t have aspirations to go full-time, certainly not at the minute.”

All eyes on going for victory at Forfar

Hester won’t need to travel far from home this weekend as Elgin are Forfar’s visitors in League 2 on Saturday.

Elgin have one point from their first two games, which came in last week’s 2-2 draw at Stirling Albion.

The Loons netted their first victory in Saturday’s 2-0 success against Stranraer and Hester insists the Black and Whites are focused on going for the win at Station Park.

He said: “We’re determined to get that first win, get the monkey off our backs early on.

“We’re playing well and our aim is to get the three points this weekend.”