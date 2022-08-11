Striker Kane Hester reveals why he’s pledged future to Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Striker Kane Hester reveals why he’s pledged future to Elgin City

Paul Chalk
August 11, 2022
Elgin City striker Kane Hester is committed to the club until the summer of 2024.
Elgin City striker Kane Hester is committed to the club until the summer of 2024.

Elgin City hot-shot Kane Hester revealed the influence of manager Gavin Price was the reason he signed a new two-year deal at Borough Briggs.

The 27-year-old striker, whose goal sunk Dundee United’s B side in Tuesday’s SPFL Trust Trophy tie, agreed a contract which takes him through until the summer of 2024.

The ex-Arbroath player, who is based in Forfar, joined Elgin in 2019 and has been incredibly consistent for the Black and Whites.

Hester’s midweek goal against United’s starlets took his tally to 49 goals in 89 appearances.

His consistent form will have attracted attention further up the divisions, but Hester said commuting was the only factor he needed to weigh up before inking his latest contract.

He said: “It was a hard decision to make, just in terms of the travelling. I’m based in Forfar, but it was definitely the right decision.

Elgin manager Gavin Price with striker Kane Hester.

“Over the years, there have been a lot of Elgin players who travel to play for the club, although there are a lot less this season.

“I don’t mind the travelling too much, although it is getting harder.

“For me, it was the gaffer who swayed me in terms of deciding to stay with Elgin.

“If anyone is going to being the best out in me, it’s the manager.

“I’m really looking forward to working under him for the next couple of years.”

New City striker would be welcomed

Price explained he feels Hester can improve his overall game over the next two years – and the forward agrees his link-up play is the area best needing sharpened.

The City manager is on the hunt for another striker, having lost Josh Peters to Buckie Thistle and Matheus Machado to Rothes in recent weeks.

Hester would welcome the assistance upfront, but feels the current quality from Elgin’s midfield is helping in the meantime.

He said: “Someone else coming in upfront would help, although the players we have right now, especially coming in from midfielder are definitely helping.”

Hester has no full-time goals

Hester’s former Elgin City team-mate Shane Sutherland has been terrific since he rejoined his former club, Caley Thistle, in the Championship.

Last season, the 31-year-old marksman upped the ante, bagging 12 goals and chipping in with a host of assists.

Shane Sutherland celebrates after scoring for Inverness against Partick Thistle last season.

Although Hester might well be thinking of following in Sutherland’s bootsteps by moving up a level, the striker insists full-time football is not in his mind right now.

He added: “Shane is definitely someone to aspire to.

“He’s a great player, but for me I’m happy as a part-time player and I don’t have aspirations to go full-time, certainly not at the minute.”

All eyes on going for victory at Forfar

Hester won’t need to travel far from home this weekend as Elgin are Forfar’s visitors in League 2 on Saturday.

Elgin have one point from their first two games, which came in last week’s 2-2 draw at Stirling Albion.

The Loons netted their first victory in Saturday’s 2-0 success against Stranraer and Hester insists the Black and Whites are focused on going for the win at Station Park.

He said: “We’re determined to get that first win, get the monkey off our backs early on.

“We’re playing well and our aim is to get the three points this weekend.”

