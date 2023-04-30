Caretaker boss Ross Draper delighted to play leading role as Elgin City preserve League Two status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Caretaker boss Ross Draper delighted to play leading role as Elgin City preserve League Two status

A 1-0 win against Dumbarton ensures the Borough Briggs side will not finish bottom of the table.

By Reporter
Ross Draper celebrates his winning goal for Elgin. Image: Robert Crombie.
Ross Draper celebrates his winning goal for Elgin. Image: Robert Crombie.

Elgin City banished their relegation worries for good after interim manager Ross Draper’s stoppage time header earned a 1-0 victory against Dumbarton and League Two safety for the Borough Briggs club.

With Albion Rovers losing 2-1 at East Fife, City moved four points clear of bottom spot ahead next week’s final game of the season against Bonnyrigg Rose.

Draper picked the perfect moment to score his first goal for Elgin, nodding in Russell Dingwall’s free kick with virtually the last action of a nervy contest.

“Is that my first goal? I suppose it must be,” he said after the match.

“It was a great feeling to score right at the end.

“I wasn’t sure if it was going in. I thought it was maybe too high but it was great to see it go in.

“I’m delighted for the boys and for the club. It’s been a difficult spell but credit to everyone for what we’ve managed to do in the four games since we came in.

“That’s two wins and a draw and it’s got the club to a safe position which is what we set out to do.”

The Elgin players pile on goalscorer Ross Draper. Image: Robert Crombie. 

Dingwall couldn’t hide his delight after assisting Draper’s last-gasp winner.

“We didn’t want to be in this position so we’re glad to be safe now,” he said.

The midfielder revealed that referee Dan McFarlane had indicated there was one minute left of the five he added on for stoppages, and Dingwall had to make his free kick count.

He said: “I had a free kick earlier when I was under pressure and I shanked it into the goalie’s hands.

“This time I knew if I could hang it into the right area there was a chance that someone would get their head on it.

“The game was almost over. The ref said there was a minute left so it was the last chance we were going to get.

“I knew we had a threat in the box and big Drapes was there so it was just perfect.

“You could see what it meant when the goal went in. There were boys on the pitch and we knew the Albion game was finished and they had lost 2-1 so we just gave it our all at the end and it paid off.”

The first half lacked inspiration from either side with Dumbarton having slightly the better of the chances.

Ryan Blair volleyed just wide from a right wing Aaron Lynas cross on ten minutes.

City keeper Tom McHale pulled off a great save from Ally Love’s angled drive midway through the half.

The home team lost midfielder Angus Mailer to injury but had an opportunity on the half hour when his replacement Dylan Lawrence forced a good save out of Harry Broun after Kane Hester pounced on the counter attack.

McHale saved again from a deflected Blair shot as Sons chased the first goal before the break.

Hester intercepted a passback on the hour but his angled shot past the advancing Broun was cleared in the goalmouth.

Sub Mitch Taylor saw a cross skim just wide of the far post and Darryl McHardy’s long-range shot was saved as the home side stepped up their efforts.

Dumbarton nearly grabbed a last minute goal on the counter-attack, sub Finlay Gray racing through from halfway but McHale pulled off what proved to be a crucial save.

Deep into stoppage time came Elgin’s moment of glory when Dingwall floated over a free kick from the right side of the box and Draper rose highest to plant a header past the helpless Broun.

The celebrations showed what it meant to the Elgin players and fans, as the spectre of relegation back to the Highland League vanished without a trace.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Elgin City

Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Charlie Charlesworth says Dumbarton approach must not affect Elgin City's gameplan
Elgin City`s Angus Mailer. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City prepared to fight to finish to prove they are League Two class,…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City.
Elgin City interim boss Ross Draper glad club's fate remains in their own hands
Interim management team Charlie Charlesworth and Stevie Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Charlie Charlesworth hails swift reaction at Elgin City - but warns League Two survival…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Matt Jamieson, rear, in action for Elgin City against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
'Absolutely brilliant' Matt Jamieson praised after Elgin City beat Forfar 2-0 to take step…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
New boss search can wait at Elgin City as SPFL survival tops agenda, says…
Aaron Reid gave Elgin City the lead against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Charlie Charlesworth keen to build on Elgin City's display despite late setback to draw…
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Elgin City struck by late blow against Stenhousemuir - but 1-1 draw enough to…

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
3
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…
4
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival
5
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
8
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving ‘exceptionally slow’ was more than four times drink-drive limit
10
Image: Police Scotland.
Woman arrested following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Auldern

More from Press and Journal

The robot has been launched from Scotland's new National Robotarium.
Grain-surfing robot set to revolutionise crop management
Humza Yousaf opened up about juggling family life with his new role. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister Humza Yousaf opens up on 'challenging' first month and need to 'child…
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross alerted his wife to Moray death threat while she…
If successful, the Flow Country would be the first peatland site on the UNESCO list. Image: Flow Country Partnership
Bid to secure World Heritage Site status for Far North Flow Country moves closer
Under Granny Katrina Ashfields supervision, grandaughter Aria Thomson (8) of Nairn serves some of their jam samples from Rose Cottage Kitchen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
20 pictures of visitors and stallholders from day 2 of Taste of Nairn 2023
A group of friends brought a sign for the singer. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
A blue street sign for Cairngorm Drive in Kincorth.
Appeal for information launched after man found injured on Kincorth street
Emergency services were called to the scene on Sunday morning.
Car lands on side following two-vehicle crash on Peterhead street
Kate Forbes denied she is plotting to oust Humza Yousaf. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Highland MSP Kate Forbes denies plans to launch coup against SNP leader Humza Yousaf
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan looks dejected as Kelty celebrate their late winner. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead striker Josh Oyinsan hopes to help Blue Toon bounce back from relegation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]