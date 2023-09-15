Barry Smith aiming to kickstart Elgin City home form against Dumbarton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Barry Smith aiming to kickstart Elgin City home form against Dumbarton

Smith takes charge of his first home game in charge of City this weekend, since replacing Ross Draper as manager at Borough Briggs.

By Andy Skinner
Barry Smith, who is preparing the team for Dumbarton game
Barry Smith. Image: SNS

Elgin City manager Barry Smith is intent on making his side a force to be reckoned with at Borough Briggs.

Smith will take charge of his first home game of the Black and Whites on Saturday, when Dumbarton make the trip north.

City have taken two points from their opening five League Two fixtures, with only goal difference keeping them above bottom side East Fife.

Smith says home form will be crucial to Elgin’s prospects of moving up the table.

He said: “It’s important we start winning games at home.

Liam Harvey and Motherwell's Luca Ros
Liam Harvey gives chase to Motherwell’s Luca Ross. Image: SNS Group

“We want the fans to be happy, and to see a team that’s going to work hard on the pitch.

“If you get a team that is giving everything on the pitch, and is a threat going forward, the fans will stay behind you.

“That’s what we will be looking to do.

“The boys have been excellent in training. They have worked really hard and taken on board what we have tried to say to them.

“You would expect that, so it’s just about taking it on to Saturday to try and get three points.”

Display against Ton gives Smith encouragement

Smith, who replaced Ross Draper as manager earlier this month, began his reign with a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy last Saturday. 

The former Dundee and Raith Rovers boss hopes to build on a promising display against second-tier opposition at Cappielow.

Barry Smith while at Raith Rovers
Barry Smith during his stint in charge of Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

He added: “The performance was good, they were disciplined in their shape.

“We scored a good goal, so there were pleasing aspects.

“Nobody likes getting beaten, but by the same token we have to take the positives we can out of the game.

“The boys certainly worked hard on their shape. When we got the opportunity we tried to create things, albeit there wasn’t a lot but that was against a Championship team.

“You want to put your own spin on the way you want it to look.

“We have got a lot of experience, and a lot of young boys as well.

“Hopefully within the mixture, we can find a formation that suits everyone, and get the best out of everyone.”

Barry smith expecting a challenge from Dumbarton

Smith expects a difficult test against Dumbarton, where he served as assistant manager under Jim Duffy before leaving in 2021.

He is focused on imposing Elgin’s own threats on the Sons, adding: “We have had them watched. They have got good experience, with Mark Durnan and Sean Crighton at the back.

“They have Michael Ruth, who was at Aberdeen, up top as well and he is a threat.

“We have to focus on us. We have to know what we want to do, we have to get the ball forward a bit quicker and have more efforts at goal.”

More from Elgin City

Elgin City striker Liam Harvey. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Barry Smith encouraged by performance against Greenock Morton
Barry Smith, who is preparing the team for Dumbarton game
Barry Smith looking to impart his ideas on Elgin City in first game in…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay challenges striker Matthew Wright to make most of loan…
Barry Smith, who is preparing the team for Dumbarton game
Barry Smith intends to keep Ross Draper part of his Elgin City coaching team
Barry Smith is favourite for the St Mirren job
Barry Smith appointed manager at Elgin City
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper irked by penalty decision but admits Elgin City were 'too soft' in…
Elgin City player-manager Ross Draper. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Elgin City chase repeat success story away to Bonnyrigg Rose
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright on tips from Ross County boss Malky Mackay which have left him…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring his first Elgin City goal with Brian Cameron. Image: Bob Crombie.
Matthew Wright hopes maiden Elgin City goal is 'first of many' after Ross County…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy relishing opportunity to say final Elgin City farewell in testimonial against Buckie…

Conversation