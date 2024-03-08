Owen Cairns drawing on last season’s experience to help Elgin City escape League Two danger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Owen Cairns drawing on last season’s experience to help Elgin City escape League Two danger

Elgin sit second bottom of the table, with five points separating them from bottom side Clyde.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City defender Owen Cairns. Image: Robert Crombie.

Owen Cairns insists Elgin City can use last season’s experience to their advantage as they aim to move clear of the bottom of League Two.

Elgin occupy ninth spot, with five points separating them from bottom side Clyde following the Bully Wee’s 2-1 victory over Allan Hale’s men last week.

Last term, City were forced to dig themselves out of relegation danger in the final weeks. Ross Draper, who led the interim management team, netted a late winner in the penultimate match of the campaign against Dumbarton to clinch safety.

With nine matches remaining, and only four points separating them from fifth place, defender Cairns believes his side finds itself in a stronger position this time around.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bonnyrigg Rose, Cairns said: “It’s extremely tight in these positions. Week-on-week the whole bottom half of the league changes.

“We saw earlier in the week Stranraer got a positive result, as did Bonnyrigg at home to Spartans.

Owen Cairns in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS

“We are in a good position now, certainly compared to where we were last season.

“If you think about it, we were in a much more difficult situation last season but we managed to pull ourselves out of it.

“Going into these pressure games, we are going to have to rely on the experience we have gained from the difficult moments. We know how to manage these situations.

“We can take that into the next games and hopefully develop it. It’s not just about using it to make sure we are not in any relegation battles, but we also want to kick on and see how high up the league we can finish.

“It’s about using the experiences from before, and improving on it going forward.”

City looking to draw on home comforts

Elgin have won four out of their last five home fixtures, which has sparked an upturn in form following Hale’s arrival in December.

Cairns feels it is key his side takes setbacks, such as last weekend’s loss at New Douglas Park, in their stride as they aim to get back on track.

He added: “There is an element of consistency throughout our performances, which are starting to come together now.

“It’s worth bearing in mind, when it comes to this crunch time in the league, it isn’t all going to be plain-sailing.

“We might have consistency in our form in general, but we are going to get beaten in some games where things don’t go well for us.

“We have improved the performances away from home and picked up points – including our first away win in ages against Spartans.

“When you combine that together with strong home performances, and it’s generally a good run of form with bumps on the road that we expect.”

Defender buying into Hale’s regime

Cairns is one of several players who recently extended his Borough Briggs contract, signing a new deal until 2026.

The 25-year-old joined City in 2022, and clocked up his 50th appearance for the Moray outfit last weekend.

Former Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff United player Cairns is excited by the direction of travel under Hale.

He added: “This season I have really started enjoying playing under Allan Hale. He’s got a new outlook on it, which has added a significant element of intensity to our play.

“I think I have got my best years in football still in me, and I want to give them towards Elgin and progress on as much as possible.

“I have had the opportunity over the last few weeks to prove myself, and I was able to do so.

“It’s just all about kicking on and putting on the best performances I can over the next wee while.

“The mindset of the club now is to try and grow and progress, which you certainly see from the manager.

“That’s why I have committed to the next couple of years, because he wants to start pushing up the league and aiming for that promotion spot over his term as manager.”

Conversation