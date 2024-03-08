Owen Cairns drawing on last season’s experience to help Elgin City escape League Two danger

Owen Cairns insists Elgin City can use last season’s experience to their advantage as they aim to move clear of the bottom of League Two.

Elgin occupy ninth spot, with five points separating them from bottom side Clyde following the Bully Wee’s 2-1 victory over Allan Hale’s men last week.

Last term, City were forced to dig themselves out of relegation danger in the final weeks. Ross Draper, who led the interim management team, netted a late winner in the penultimate match of the campaign against Dumbarton to clinch safety.

With nine matches remaining, and only four points separating them from fifth place, defender Cairns believes his side finds itself in a stronger position this time around.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Bonnyrigg Rose, Cairns said: “It’s extremely tight in these positions. Week-on-week the whole bottom half of the league changes.

“We saw earlier in the week Stranraer got a positive result, as did Bonnyrigg at home to Spartans.

“We are in a good position now, certainly compared to where we were last season.

“If you think about it, we were in a much more difficult situation last season but we managed to pull ourselves out of it.

“Going into these pressure games, we are going to have to rely on the experience we have gained from the difficult moments. We know how to manage these situations.

“We can take that into the next games and hopefully develop it. It’s not just about using it to make sure we are not in any relegation battles, but we also want to kick on and see how high up the league we can finish.

“It’s about using the experiences from before, and improving on it going forward.”

City looking to draw on home comforts

Elgin have won four out of their last five home fixtures, which has sparked an upturn in form following Hale’s arrival in December.

Cairns feels it is key his side takes setbacks, such as last weekend’s loss at New Douglas Park, in their stride as they aim to get back on track.

He added: “There is an element of consistency throughout our performances, which are starting to come together now.

“It’s worth bearing in mind, when it comes to this crunch time in the league, it isn’t all going to be plain-sailing.

“We might have consistency in our form in general, but we are going to get beaten in some games where things don’t go well for us.

“We have improved the performances away from home and picked up points – including our first away win in ages against Spartans.

“When you combine that together with strong home performances, and it’s generally a good run of form with bumps on the road that we expect.”

Defender buying into Hale’s regime

Cairns is one of several players who recently extended his Borough Briggs contract, signing a new deal until 2026.

The 25-year-old joined City in 2022, and clocked up his 50th appearance for the Moray outfit last weekend.

Former Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Turriff United player Cairns is excited by the direction of travel under Hale.

He added: “This season I have really started enjoying playing under Allan Hale. He’s got a new outlook on it, which has added a significant element of intensity to our play.

“I think I have got my best years in football still in me, and I want to give them towards Elgin and progress on as much as possible.

Congratulations to Owen Cairns who made his 50th appearance for the club on Saturday! Next target?… his first goal! Both of Owen’s tops have been sponsored by “The Away Day Car” and we thank them for there support pic.twitter.com/9sB35Cr0CG — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) March 5, 2024

“I have had the opportunity over the last few weeks to prove myself, and I was able to do so.

“It’s just all about kicking on and putting on the best performances I can over the next wee while.

“The mindset of the club now is to try and grow and progress, which you certainly see from the manager.

“That’s why I have committed to the next couple of years, because he wants to start pushing up the league and aiming for that promotion spot over his term as manager.”