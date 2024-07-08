Elgin City land Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City land Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan

Girvan has joined from City's League Two rivals on a one-year deal.

By Andy Skinner
Kyle Girvan in action for Stranraer against Fraserburgh in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Kyle Girvan in action for Stranraer against Fraserburgh in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Elgin City have signed Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan on a one-year deal.

Girvan has spent the last two seasons at Stair Park, after joining from Kilbirnie Laeside in 2022.

He previously came through the youth ranks of Premiership side St Mirren.

The 22-year-old has been a regular performer for the Blues, having made 66 appearances for the League Two side.

Kyle Girvan in action for Stranraer against Fraserburgh in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Girvan also collected the club’s player of the year award in his debut season with the club.

Girvan was offered new terms by the Blues but has featured for Elgin as a trialist during their pre-season campaign.

He has now agreed to make the switch north to Borough Briggs, where he becomes Black and Whites boss Allan Hale’s seventh addition of the summer.

More from Elgin City

The SPFL Trust Trophy
SPFL Trust Trophy draw: Banks o' Dee land local derby against Aberdeen B
Shaun Wood with stepson Grayson with the Buckie and Elgin players in the background. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: The best pictures from Buckie v Elgin City and Peterhead v Fraserburgh testimonial…
Elgin City's new midfielder Lewis Hyde in action last season when on loan at Brora Rangers.
Lewis Hyde targets promotion push after joining Elgin City
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City boss Allan Hale on shared visions from boardroom to pitch
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Allan Hale confident better squad depth is key to Elgin City promotion charge in…
Elgin City boss Allan Hale is reshaping his squad for next season. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Elgin City boss Allan Hale thrilled to add creative trio this summer
15 April 2024. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Strathspey Thistle FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Jack Murray after scoring CREDIT - Jasperimage
Jack Murray thrilled to get SPFL chance with Elgin City and looks back fondly…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047836 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh Highland League - Fraserburgh FC v Strathspey Thistle Last game of the season title showdown. Pictured is Fraserburgh's Ryan Sargent, right, scoring to make it 2-0 Saturday 20th April 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ryan Sargent reveals why he's joined Elgin City and reflects on his Fraserburgh career
Ben Barron, centre, in action for Nairn County against Inverurie Locos. Picture submitted by Nairn County on February 2 2024 - credit Kenny Macleod Photography when using it please.
Ben Barron joins Nairn County permanently with manager Ross Tokely targeting improvements next season

Conversation