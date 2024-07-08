Elgin City land Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan

Elgin City have signed Stranraer defender Kyle Girvan on a one-year deal.

Girvan has spent the last two seasons at Stair Park, after joining from Kilbirnie Laeside in 2022.

He previously came through the youth ranks of Premiership side St Mirren.

The 22-year-old has been a regular performer for the Blues, having made 66 appearances for the League Two side.

Girvan also collected the club’s player of the year award in his debut season with the club.

Girvan was offered new terms by the Blues but has featured for Elgin as a trialist during their pre-season campaign.

He has now agreed to make the switch north to Borough Briggs, where he becomes Black and Whites boss Allan Hale’s seventh addition of the summer.