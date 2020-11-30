Highland League: Steven Mackay pleased with Brora Rangers’ desire as they start title defence with Deveronvale victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay felt his players showed their desire to retain the Highland League title in their opening day victory over Deveronvale.

The champions thumped the Banffers at Princess Royal Park to start the shortened 2020-21 campaign in perfect fashion.

Cattachs boss Mackay said: “It was a really pleasing performance, we asked the players to set the tone for the season and I think we did that.

“We were productive in possession and when we didn’t have it I felt we pressed Deveronvale well and put them under a lot of pressure.

“I thought we were unlucky to only be one up after the first half with the chances we created. We hit the woodwork a couple of times and the goalie had a couple of good saves.

“We wanted to do the same in the second half and hope that we got our rewards and we did get it in the second half.

“I think you could see we weren’t satisfied once we’d scored the second goal, we could have relaxed and eased off, but we were hungry to score more goals and create more chances.

“Even at 5-0 we could have had a couple more in the second half and I think the boys showed their hunger and desire levels are up there, and they’ll need to be if we want to defend our title.”

Brora dominated this contest from the outset. Andrew Macrae cracked a shot off the crossbar from 18 yards in the fourth minute, while Jordan MacRae and Dale Gillespie also went close in the early exchanges.

The visitors were millimetres away from taking the lead in the 20th minute when Ally Macdonald’s half-volley from 20 yards bounced down off the bar, with the officials ruling the ball hadn’t crossed the line.

Six minutes later Brora did hit the front. Vale goalkeeper Gavin Still had made a good stop to thwart Macdonald, but from Gillespie’s inswinging corner that followed Mark Nicolson headed home at the back post.

At the other end Kyle Gauld fired over from six yards with a good chance to equalise, but Brora could have been further ahead at half-time.

But just 20 seconds into the second period they made it 2-0. Jordan MacRae linked with Paul Brindle, who released Andrew Macrae and his finish was deadly.

Mackay added: “We spoke at half-time about getting the second goal early and killing the game off.

“We always felt that would be an important goal because at 1-0 Deveronvale were still in the game so to get that goal after 20 seconds was ideal.”

Scott Dunn could have pulled one back for Deveronvale but went down trying to win a penalty rather than having a shot and Brora made the points safe just after the hour mark with Brindle touching home Jordan MacRae’s cross from the left flank.

Macdonald headed in number four from Gillespie’s corner midway through the second period and Brindle added a fifth in the 89th minute lobbing beyond keeper Still from the edge of the area.

Deveronvale manager Steve Dolan said: “I thought in the first half we battled away and kept our shape well.

“They had a lot of possession and created a few chances, the first goal we lost was from a set piece and it was a bit disappointing.

“We come out for the second half and within 30 seconds you’re 2-0 down and it probably kills the game.

“You could see Brora’s quality, they’re very good. We’ve got no complaints, I thought our work-rate was really good.”

Deveronvale (3-5-2) – Gavin Still 5; Aaron Hamilton 5, Courtney Cooper 5, Kevin Adams 5; Ross Aitken 6, Ryan Farquhar 6, Kyle Gauld 6, Robert Allan 6 (Ben Allan 83) Harry Noble 6; Scott Dunn (Dane Ballard 68), Robert Scott 6 (Sam Robertson 73),

Subs not used – Grant Noble, Jody Munro, Max Stewart, James Blanchard.

Brora (4-2-3-1) – Joe Malin 6, John Pickles 7, Ally Macdonald 7, Mark Nicolson 7, Millar Gamble 7, Dale Gillespie 8, Greg Morrison 6 (Gregor MacDonald 43), Martin Maclean 7, Jordan MacRae 8 (Bjorn Wagenaar 70), Andrew Macrae 8, Paul Brindle 8.

Subs not used – Tom Kelly, Neil Macdonald, Jamie Stephen.

Man of the Match – Paul Brindle.

Referee – Filippo Mazzoni 6