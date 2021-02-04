Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers chairman William Powrie feels reconstruction could again be discussed if the lower league seasons are unable to finish.

Reconstruction was a hot-button topic at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which was curtailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brora were one of the clubs disadvantaged by that, having been declared Highland League champions. In normal circumstances, they would have had a pyramid play-off against Kelty Hearts to play, with the winner advancing to face League Two’s bottom club.

However, proposals to expand the SPFL from 42 to 44 clubs were rejected, with only 16 clubs voting in favour of adding Brora and Kelty to the mix.

All football below the Championship in Scotland is currently on hold, while Scotland remains in lockdown. Leagues One and Two have put forward proposals to resume, which would involve testing, however, the Highland League is very much dependent on the prevalence of the virus across the country.

Should it prove impractical to resume, Powrie can foresee it being discussed again.

He said: “I think there’s every chance it could. I don’t really think they could have two successive seasons without any movement between the leagues. That really would dent the credibility of the whole pyramid system.

“I think half the problem was (last time) there were so many things tossed into the arena that gave us hope. Next week something else would come up and you’d get excited about that, only for it not to come to pass.

“It’s ironic and just how life works, that the people who were vociferous about not wanting to restructure the leagues last season are exactly the opposite this season.

“Who knows what will be tabled going forward. We can only hope that we can finish the season, we can win the league and take our place in the play-off and go up on that merit.”

Powrie had previously sounded a warning about Brora’s financial need to get promoted to the SPFL, indicating their model was geared towards it.

However, he stresses the club is on sound financial footing after another season in the Highland League.

He added: “We run quite a prudent financial ship. We’ve got some very generous sponsors and everybody recognises the problems the Highland League have been in.

“Because there’s been very little activity, there’s been very little expenditure. From a budget point of view we’re fine. From a preparation point of view, if we were to ascend into the SPFL, we would be OK.”

Brora currently sit top of the Highland League, however, only three games have been played. Both they and Fraserburgh have 100 per cent records, with 12 league games still to fit in if the league can be played to a finish.

They are also due to play Hearts in the Scottish Cup, whenever the competition is given the go-ahead to resume.