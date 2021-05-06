Brora Rangers discover dates for potential play-off final with Brechin City if they can overturn Kelty Hearts deficit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers have learned the dates for their potential League Two play-off final with Brechin City should they overturn their first leg deficit against Kelty Hearts.

The Cattachs trail the Lowland League champions in the pyramid play-off tie following their 2-0 defeat at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday, and make the trip to New Central Park for Saturday’s second leg.

Should Steven Mackay’s men turn the tie on its head, they will face a two-legged tie against bottom League Two club Brechin City for a place in the SPFL next season.

The first leg of the final will see either Brora or Kelty host Brechin on Tuesday, May 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Brechin will then enjoy home advantage for the second leg, which will be played at Glebe Park on Sunday, May 23 with a 3pm kick-off.