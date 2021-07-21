Returning Andy Reid has important role to play for Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have goalkeeper Andy Reid back in the fold.

The custodian decided last December to take a break from football for the abridged 2020-21 campaign.

But the 36-year-old has returned to Harlaw Park for this season and Low is thrilled to have Reid back.

He said: “Andy was one who wasn’t comfortable with the pandemic and playing football with his work situation when he works in people’s houses and things like that.

“That was totally understandable and I think it meant Andy was fed up and wasn’t interested in being involved.

“I couldn’t argue with him about that because it was very frustrating for everyone.

“But Andy has come back very motivated this season, he knows crowds are getting back in and, seeing things going in the right direction, he wants to be part of it again.”

Low has worked to reduce the age of Inverurie’s squad this year and last year.

He has brought in Kieran Shanks, 19, and 20-year-olds Nathan Meres, Robert Ward, Lloyd Robertson and James Connolly, who has been loaned to Deveronvale.

However, he says having experienced players around the youngsters is important.

As a result, Reid – who has played for Inverurie from 2008-2015 and 2017 until now – will have an important role to play this season.

Inverurie start their campaign at home to Clachnacuddin this weekend.

Low added: “Andy is an excellent goalkeeper. We have reduced the age of our squad, but you need to keep good experience around that.

“Andy Reid falls into that category, as does Neil Gauld, Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst.

“I would have kept Eric Watson as well if I could have.

“They are the guys you want around the youngsters to show them the pathway and help lead them to success.”