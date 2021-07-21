Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Returning Andy Reid has important role to play for Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
July 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Inverurie Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid
Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low is pleased to have goalkeeper Andy Reid back in the fold.

The custodian decided last December to take a break from football for the abridged 2020-21 campaign.

But the 36-year-old has returned to Harlaw Park for this season and Low is thrilled to have Reid back.

He said: “Andy was one who wasn’t comfortable with the pandemic and playing football with his work situation when he works in people’s houses and things like that.

“That was totally understandable and I think it meant Andy was fed up and wasn’t interested in being involved.

“I couldn’t argue with him about that because it was very frustrating for everyone.

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low is pleased Andy Reid has returned to the club.

“But Andy has come back very motivated this season, he knows crowds are getting back in and, seeing things going in the right direction, he wants to be part of it again.”

Low has worked to reduce the age of Inverurie’s squad this year and last year.

He has brought in Kieran Shanks, 19, and 20-year-olds Nathan Meres, Robert Ward, Lloyd Robertson and James Connolly, who has been loaned to Deveronvale.

However, he says having experienced players around the youngsters is important.

As a result, Reid – who has played for Inverurie from 2008-2015 and 2017 until now – will have an important role to play this season.

Inverurie start their campaign at home to Clachnacuddin this weekend.

Low added: “Andy is an excellent goalkeeper. We have reduced the age of our squad, but you need to keep good experience around that.

“Andy Reid falls into that category, as does Neil Gauld, Neil McLean and Ryan Broadhurst.

“I would have kept Eric Watson as well if I could have.

“They are the guys you want around the youngsters to show them the pathway and help lead them to success.”

