Highland League: Departed Inverurie Locos goalkeeper Andy Reid taking a break from game but may yet return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Andy Reid says he needs a break from football – but has not retired from the game.

It was announced earlier this week the Inverurie Locos goalkeeper was to stop playing for the time being. However, the 35-year-old says he may yet return.

Reid has found it difficult to enjoy playing football since the pandemic hit and that’s why he’s opted to take a break.

Reid, who has played for the Railwaymen from 2008-2015 and 2017 until now, said: “I haven’t retired, that’s maybe what it looks like to people, but it’s just a break I’m needing for a while.

“Since lockdown I’ve found it hard to get back into football. It was hard when the season was starting and then it was delayed and then it was starting again.

“With everything up in the air and not knowing what was really happening, I found it hard and that’s not anyone’s fault – it’s just the year it’s been.

“I’ve definitely found it harder to enjoy football and lost a bit of love for the game with everything that’s happened.

“I kept myself really fit for coming back, but then starting pre-season something just didn’t feel right.”

During his time with Inverurie, Reid has helped them win the Highland League Cup in 2009, the SFA North Region Challenge Cup in the same season and the Aberdeenshire Shield in 2014.

The former Formartine United, Forfar, Montrose, Hibs and Motherwell stopper has never managed to win the Highland League and he says pursuing that dream is one of the motivating factors for returning to playing.

Reid added: “It’s hard to say how long the break might be. When I was getting texts from people the other day, part of me was regretting it.

“But I think if I’d started the season and not taken this break I would have regretted it.

“It’s been a very hard decision and my head is up in the air really. Whether I’ve done the right thing or not, time will tell I suppose.

“If I do decide to come back then hopefully Locos will have me back.

“I’ve had a lot of good times in my career, particularly at Locos and I’ve really enjoyed both spells.

“I’ve won a few trophies, which are always great memories. I just haven’t managed to get my hands on the Highland League title, which is the hardest one to win.

“That’s one of the things that would make me want to keep playing is trying to win the league.”