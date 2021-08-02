Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Jamie Durent: Highland League caught between rock and hard place with Fort William ground situation

By Jamie Durent
August 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 2, 2021, 6:00 pm
Claggan Park, home of Fort William FC.
Anyone familiar with the Highland League knows the struggles Fort William have with their home ground are nothing new.

Fighting against the downside of their geography is often futile; the amount of games lost to a waterlogged pitch at Claggan Park, owing to its location at the foot of Ben Nevis, is now innumerable.

The latest issue, however, appears to be a more significant one and threatened Fort’s participation in the Highland League this season.

A member of the public reported concerns over the state of the pitch at Claggan, showing a number of bare patches. A league inspection determined there was little chance any football was going to be possible there this season.

Rod Houston, the league secretary, indicated they were not prepared to wait on the “off-chance” it would be playable in the future.

The fact it was reported by a member of the public and not Fort William should be a concern in itself. They were due to play at home to Fraserburgh this weekend.

That left a choice: play all the league games away from home or take a year in abeyance to sort the problems out. The first option was deemed the lesser of two evils.

Fort have had issues with vandalism, given the park is a public area and they were unable to lock the gates. Drainage work had also taken place last season to try remedy the waterlogging problem but it seems to have done more harm than good.

The club now hold the lease to Claggan Park, taking over from Highland Council, which vice-chairman Colin Wood indicates will allow them to tighten up security and hopefully reduce vandalism incidents to zero.

They have fundraised in the past for ground repairs and look set to be doing so again. Travel costs will spiral with having to fork out for double the trips to Aberdeenshire this season.

Fort William will not play at Claggan Park this season.
It comes at a time when their recruitment drive has taken a left-field turn. Manager Ashley Hollyer has certainly been pro-active in bringing in players, with a number coming from a background in English non-league football.

Darren Brew, Junior Caulker, Marios Avraam, Cameron Adisi and Robbie Foster all hail from south of the border and there has to be a degree of praise given for thinking outside the box to tackle Fort’s long-standing problem attracting players.

But it is going to require even greater personal sacrifice from them if they are travelling from Sheffield, Liverpool or London without the possibility of playing home games. Particularly when midweek fixtures are factored in.

Fort have been perennial strugglers in the Highland League but they cannot, or should not, take any satisfaction from that or look for sympathy.

The introduction of relegation play-offs in the league this year opens the possibility of the bottom team dropping out of the division for the first time. Banks o’Dee have claimed a good number of Highland League scalps in cup competitions in recent years and will start as favourites to make the step up.

Claggan Park, home of Fort William.
The committee at Fort William want to maintain Highland League football in the town. They had the chance to drop down to the North Caledonian League in 2018 when the entire board re-signed but opted to keep going.

If Fort are to retain their Highland League status again, these might just be the most significant odds they have faced.

