Fort William to play all games away from home with Claggan Park unplayable

Fort William will play all their Highland League and Highland League Cup matches away from home this season with Claggan Park currently unplayable.

The decision was reached at an emergency league management committee meeting after a member of the public contacted the Highland League during the week to express concern about the state of Fort’s pitch.

Photos show a number of bare patches across the Claggan Park surface.

An inspection took place on Thursday and division’s office bearers deemed that Fort William were in breach of Rule 7.6.1 which places a requirement on clubs to ensure that their pitch is in good condition and provided with an efficient and effective drainage system.

A meeting between the club and the Highland League office bearers took place on Friday with Fort William explaining the circumstances that have led to the situation with the options available to them also considered.

Subsequently it was agreed at Sunday night’s league management committee meeting that Fort William would play all their Highland League and cup fixtures away from home.

The league management committee took into account information from the ground inspection and the club’s submission before reaching its decision.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston said: “It’s extremely unlikely Claggan Park will be playable and fit for football this season.

“We weren’t prepared to wait on the off chance that (the pitch being playable) would be the case.

“Fort William accepted they were in breach of the rule and were unable to give sufficient comfort to the league management committee in the short term.

“Frankly at Claggan Park this a problem that goes back a long time and way before the current committee were in place.

“Given the parlous state of the pitch, the nature of works that are required and that the season has already started the view was formed that no football will take place there this season.

“By the time it might be approaching ready the winter will be upon us.”

Fort William are set to release a statement regarding the matter on Monday.