Fort William make another addition with signing of Robbie Foster

Fort William have bolstered their squad with the signing of attacker Robbie Foster.

The 20-year-old Englishman has been on trial with the Lochaber side in recent weeks and has now penned a one-year deal with the option of a second year.

Foster could make his debut on Saturday when Fort William face Fraserburgh at Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League.

Foster has had stints in the youth set-ups of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday and has also played for Swedish fourth-tier side IFK Mora.

Claggan Park boss Ashley Hollyer said: “Robbie is a forward that came on trial a few weeks back and immediately caught our attention.

“At 20 years of age, he has had a good upbringing in the footballing world, after spells with both Sheffield United and Wednesday then a two-year spell with Chesterfield, before going to Sweden to play for IFK Mora and then a spell here in Scotland with Evro football pro.

“Robbie is a player I can see having a bright future in the game and is someone who will give us something different to what we already have at the club.

“He’s a player I’m excited to see in the Fort jersey.”

Fort William started their Highland League campaign with a 3-0 loss to Rothes last weekend.