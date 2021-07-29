Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fort William make another addition with signing of Robbie Foster

By Callum Law
July 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fort William manager Ashley Hollyer, left, and new signing Robbie Foster
Fort William have bolstered their squad with the signing of attacker Robbie Foster.

The 20-year-old Englishman has been on trial with the Lochaber side in recent weeks and has now penned a one-year deal with the option of a second year.

Foster could make his debut on Saturday when Fort William face Fraserburgh at Bellslea in the Breedon Highland League.

Foster has had stints in the youth set-ups of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday and has also played for Swedish fourth-tier side IFK Mora.

Claggan Park boss Ashley Hollyer said: “Robbie is a forward that came on trial a few weeks back and immediately caught our attention.

“At 20 years of age, he has had a good upbringing in the footballing world, after spells with both Sheffield United and Wednesday then a two-year spell with Chesterfield, before going to Sweden to play for IFK Mora and then a spell here in Scotland with Evro football pro.

“Robbie is a player I can see having a bright future in the game and is someone who will give us something different to what we already have at the club.

“He’s a player I’m excited to see in the Fort jersey.”

Fort William started their Highland League campaign with a 3-0 loss to Rothes last weekend.

