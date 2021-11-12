Charlie Rowley aims to sign off as Forres manager with Highland League Cup progression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Charlie Rowley aims to sign off as Forres manager with Highland League Cup progression

By Callum Law
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley
Charlie Rowley is determined to lead Forres Mechanics into the second round of the Highland League Cup in his final match as manager

Charlie Rowley’s focus is on ensuring Forres Mechanics remain in the hunt for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup as he prepares to take charge for the final time.

The Can-Cans manager will step down after 11-and-a-half years at the helm following Saturday’s first round tie against Turriff United.

A big crowd is expected at Mosset Park for Rowley’s last game in charge and a presentation will be made to him at full-time.

But the man who has served Forres for 20 years as player, coach and manager is more concerned by trying to progress in the League Cup.

Rowley said: “I think it will be a pretty emotional day, I’m not looking forward to it to be honest.

“I’m not one for a fuss because clubs move on. Players move on, managers move on, board members move on.

“There’s always going to be a time when the manager leaves the club regardless of how long they’ve been here.

Charlie Rowley holds aloft the Highland League trophy in 2012

“It shouldn’t be about me, but I understand with the longevity I’ve had the club are looking to send me off on a positive note.

“Whoever takes over, I want to give them a platform to push on in the League Cup.

“The cup competitions are your best opportunity of silverware.

“But it’s only an opportunity if we progress through the first round and it’s my job to make sure we do that.”

Pride in long service

Rowley is the longest-serving manager in the Breedon Highland League after taking the reins at Mosset Park in the summer of 2010.

He added: “I’m proud and it’s an achievement in itself to last so long in a job.

“Everyone knows how volatile things can in football on the management side of things so to be trusted with the job for that length of time shows how I went about my business.

“It’s also testament to the way that Forres work. They’re well-respected in the league and aren’t known to make rash decisions, so I can only thank them for giving me that longevity.”

Success can be measured in multiple ways

Rowley guided Forres to the Highland League title in 2012 and also won the North of Scotland Cup in 2010.

As well as winning silverware, Rowley believes the other success of his time as manager has been the long service given to the Can-Cans by many of his players.

During his time in charge, seven players have received testimonials, with twins Lee and Graham Fraser the next in the current squad who are set to be recognised.

Rowley said: “Success can be measured in various different ways, but the North of Scotland Cup and then the Highland League title were great successes.

Lee Fraser and twin brother Graham are set to receive testimonials

“We understand how difficult it is to win anything so for me to be in charge and help Forres win only their second Highland League title was a proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s really difficult to win anything – never mind Highland League titles – so I can leave with my head held high and proud of everything we’ve achieved.

“Success can be judged in many different ways and arguably the biggest success has been the amount of testimonials we’ve had and the longevity of a number of players that have been here.

“That’s again testament to the way the club is run, not just by the coaching staff, but by the committee and board to keep players for a long period of time.

“The players have given us incredible service.”

Board return not ruled out

After stepping down Rowley plans to spend more time with his family.

He has been offered a position on Forres’ board and hasn’t ruled out returning to Mosset Park in the future.

He said: “At this minute in time I’m not going to take them up on the offer, but if I feel I can commit and contribute further down the line, there’s no reason why I can’t be a board member.”

