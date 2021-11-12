Charlie Rowley aims to sign off as Forres manager with Highland League Cup progression

Charlie Rowley’s focus is on ensuring Forres Mechanics remain in the hunt for the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup as he prepares to take charge for the final time.

The Can-Cans manager will step down after 11-and-a-half years at the helm following Saturday’s first round tie against Turriff United.

A big crowd is expected at Mosset Park for Rowley’s last game in charge and a presentation will be made to him at full-time.

But the man who has served Forres for 20 years as player, coach and manager is more concerned by trying to progress in the League Cup.

Rowley said: “I think it will be a pretty emotional day, I’m not looking forward to it to be honest.

“I’m not one for a fuss because clubs move on. Players move on, managers move on, board members move on.

“There’s always going to be a time when the manager leaves the club regardless of how long they’ve been here.

“It shouldn’t be about me, but I understand with the longevity I’ve had the club are looking to send me off on a positive note.

“Whoever takes over, I want to give them a platform to push on in the League Cup.

“The cup competitions are your best opportunity of silverware.

“But it’s only an opportunity if we progress through the first round and it’s my job to make sure we do that.”

Pride in long service

Rowley is the longest-serving manager in the Breedon Highland League after taking the reins at Mosset Park in the summer of 2010.

He added: “I’m proud and it’s an achievement in itself to last so long in a job.

“Everyone knows how volatile things can in football on the management side of things so to be trusted with the job for that length of time shows how I went about my business.

“It’s also testament to the way that Forres work. They’re well-respected in the league and aren’t known to make rash decisions, so I can only thank them for giving me that longevity.”

Success can be measured in multiple ways

Rowley guided Forres to the Highland League title in 2012 and also won the North of Scotland Cup in 2010.

As well as winning silverware, Rowley believes the other success of his time as manager has been the long service given to the Can-Cans by many of his players.

During his time in charge, seven players have received testimonials, with twins Lee and Graham Fraser the next in the current squad who are set to be recognised.

Rowley said: “Success can be measured in various different ways, but the North of Scotland Cup and then the Highland League title were great successes.

“We understand how difficult it is to win anything so for me to be in charge and help Forres win only their second Highland League title was a proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s really difficult to win anything – never mind Highland League titles – so I can leave with my head held high and proud of everything we’ve achieved.

“Success can be judged in many different ways and arguably the biggest success has been the amount of testimonials we’ve had and the longevity of a number of players that have been here.

“That’s again testament to the way the club is run, not just by the coaching staff, but by the committee and board to keep players for a long period of time.

“The players have given us incredible service.”

Board return not ruled out

After stepping down Rowley plans to spend more time with his family.

He has been offered a position on Forres’ board and hasn’t ruled out returning to Mosset Park in the future.

He said: “At this minute in time I’m not going to take them up on the offer, but if I feel I can commit and contribute further down the line, there’s no reason why I can’t be a board member.”