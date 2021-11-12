Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle remain in great situation ahead of Dunfermline encounter

By Andy Skinner
November 12, 2021, 6:00 am
Graham Bayne
Graham Bayne

Graham Bayne believes Caley Thistle’s Championship promotion credentials have still shone through despite going four matches without a win.

Inverness have recorded three draws and a loss to Arbroath since their last victory at home to Morton on October 16.

The Highlanders will have home comforts on their side when they take on bottom placed Dunfermline, who are still seeking their first win, on Saturday.

Despite missing the opportunity to reclaim top spot in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Ayr United, Bayne says Billy Dodds’ men remain in an excellent position.

Bayne said: “Caley Thistle missed a big chance at the weekend with Kilmarnock getting beaten, but it was still a point in the right direction against Ayr.

“It’s a great situation for them to be in. Three draws and a defeat when you are at the top of any other league would probably knock you down a few places.

“But it’s a league where every team is more than capable, you saw that with Partick Thistle beating Kilmarnock.

“That can happen, and if a team at the bottom takes points off a team at the top it’s not a surprise.

“They afforded themselves a couple of draws. They will not be far away at all.”

Pars have Premiership quality within ranks

The Pars’ winless start to the campaign has left them four points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of the trip north.

It is a sequence of results which cost previous manager Peter Grant his job, however former Pars attacker Bayne believes the Fifers have the ability in their squad to turn it around.

Graham Bayne previously played for Dunfermline.

He added: “The two sides have similar quality but one team is flying high at the top of the league and not conceding many goals, while the other team have lost a lot of games by the odd goal.

“Peter Grant had a really tough time of it at Dunfermline, but looking at their squad they still have some fantastic players.

“You would think sooner rather than later something is going to click. Craig Wighton and Graham Dorrans, for example, are two players who could easily be playing in the Premiership.

“They have been unfortunate in not being able to pick up the win during the run they have been on.

“When you start like that, it’s obviously harder to turn it around.

“Caley Thistle have had the great start, which gives them that extra edge in confidence.

“That might be the difference between the two teams on a Saturday.

Bayne expects a driven response from Dunfermline under interim boss Greg Shields, adding: “I played with Greg when I was at Dunfermline, and a more determined guy you’ll just about never meet.

Greg Shields (right) along with former Dunfermline boss Peter Grant.

“He loves that club as well. It’s only going to be a matter of time before they get that wee break.

“It could come this weekend, and you never know where it could go from there.”

