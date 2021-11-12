Graham Bayne says Caley Thistle remain in great situation ahead of Dunfermline encounter

Graham Bayne believes Caley Thistle’s Championship promotion credentials have still shone through despite going four matches without a win.

Inverness have recorded three draws and a loss to Arbroath since their last victory at home to Morton on October 16.

The Highlanders will have home comforts on their side when they take on bottom placed Dunfermline, who are still seeking their first win, on Saturday.

Despite missing the opportunity to reclaim top spot in last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Ayr United, Bayne says Billy Dodds’ men remain in an excellent position.

Bayne said: “Caley Thistle missed a big chance at the weekend with Kilmarnock getting beaten, but it was still a point in the right direction against Ayr.

⚽ The Goals from yesterday's 2-2 draw against Ayr United at Somerset Park Sean Welsh and Michael Gardyne on the scoresheet for the Caley Jags! pic.twitter.com/vdJx51Bsz8 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) November 7, 2021

“It’s a great situation for them to be in. Three draws and a defeat when you are at the top of any other league would probably knock you down a few places.

“But it’s a league where every team is more than capable, you saw that with Partick Thistle beating Kilmarnock.

“That can happen, and if a team at the bottom takes points off a team at the top it’s not a surprise.

“They afforded themselves a couple of draws. They will not be far away at all.”

Pars have Premiership quality within ranks

The Pars’ winless start to the campaign has left them four points adrift at the foot of the table ahead of the trip north.

It is a sequence of results which cost previous manager Peter Grant his job, however former Pars attacker Bayne believes the Fifers have the ability in their squad to turn it around.

He added: “The two sides have similar quality but one team is flying high at the top of the league and not conceding many goals, while the other team have lost a lot of games by the odd goal.

“Peter Grant had a really tough time of it at Dunfermline, but looking at their squad they still have some fantastic players.

“You would think sooner rather than later something is going to click. Craig Wighton and Graham Dorrans, for example, are two players who could easily be playing in the Premiership.

“They have been unfortunate in not being able to pick up the win during the run they have been on.

“When you start like that, it’s obviously harder to turn it around.

“Caley Thistle have had the great start, which gives them that extra edge in confidence.

“That might be the difference between the two teams on a Saturday.

Bayne expects a driven response from Dunfermline under interim boss Greg Shields, adding: “I played with Greg when I was at Dunfermline, and a more determined guy you’ll just about never meet.

“He loves that club as well. It’s only going to be a matter of time before they get that wee break.

“It could come this weekend, and you never know where it could go from there.”