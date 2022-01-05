Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Hunter has plenty to prove after joining Huntly

By Callum Law
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Andy Hunter, left, playing for Huntly as a trialist against Turriff
Andy Hunter, left, playing for Huntly as a trialist against Turriff

Andy Hunter is determined to show he can still make an impact in the Breedon Highland League after signing for Huntly.

The striker left Inverurie Locos in November and took some time to weigh up his options before joining the Black and Golds on a deal until the summer of 2023.

Hunter said: “I feel that I’ve got plenty more to offer.

“If I stay fit then I back myself to contribute and I think I can help Huntly to improve.

“My aim is to help the team by scoring goals and creating goals.

“Right now I’m in decent form, I played four games as a trialist with Deveronvale and Huntly and I scored six and set up three.

“That’s what I have to try to bring to Huntly to try to help the team and the players around me.”

Hunter took his time

A number of Highland League clubs were interested in Hunter following his Inverurie departure.

He played two games as a trialist for Deveronvale, before also playing two games for Huntly as a trialist.

He added: “I wanted to take my time before signing anywhere.

“I’d like to thank everyone who gave me the chance to train and showed an interest.

“Having been at Inverurie for quite a while, I didn’t know too much about the background when it came to other teams.

“So it was quite nice to be in a position where I wasn’t under any pressure to sign and to see what clubs were about.

“Deveronvale gave me the chance to play as a trialist, which was really good of them.

“They’ve got a good squad and Craig Stewart was very good to me.

“I enjoyed being involved there, but joining Huntly suited me better.

“I took my time to decide what I wanted to do, but from the very start I thought Allan Hale and Stefan Laird (Huntly manager and assistant manager) came across very well.

“I’d heard good things from other players, which was another good thing.

“Maybe right now in the league they’re not where they want to be, but there’s definitely the potential to kick on.”

