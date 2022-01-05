Andy Hunter has plenty to prove after joining Huntly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andy Hunter is determined to show he can still make an impact in the Breedon Highland League after signing for Huntly.

The striker left Inverurie Locos in November and took some time to weigh up his options before joining the Black and Golds on a deal until the summer of 2023.

Hunter said: “I feel that I’ve got plenty more to offer.

“If I stay fit then I back myself to contribute and I think I can help Huntly to improve.

“My aim is to help the team by scoring goals and creating goals.

“Right now I’m in decent form, I played four games as a trialist with Deveronvale and Huntly and I scored six and set up three.

“That’s what I have to try to bring to Huntly to try to help the team and the players around me.”

Hunter took his time

A number of Highland League clubs were interested in Hunter following his Inverurie departure.

He played two games as a trialist for Deveronvale, before also playing two games for Huntly as a trialist.

He added: “I wanted to take my time before signing anywhere.

“I’d like to thank everyone who gave me the chance to train and showed an interest.

“Having been at Inverurie for quite a while, I didn’t know too much about the background when it came to other teams.

“So it was quite nice to be in a position where I wasn’t under any pressure to sign and to see what clubs were about.

45’ | Half time at Princess Royal Park and it’s 2-2. Vale’s goals were both scored by trialist Andy Hunter, to make it 5 goals in 1.5 games in red for the former Locos striker! [2-2] | 🔴⚪️ | #vale pic.twitter.com/xLb7IWoQdl — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) December 11, 2021

“Deveronvale gave me the chance to play as a trialist, which was really good of them.

“They’ve got a good squad and Craig Stewart was very good to me.

“I enjoyed being involved there, but joining Huntly suited me better.

“I took my time to decide what I wanted to do, but from the very start I thought Allan Hale and Stefan Laird (Huntly manager and assistant manager) came across very well.

“I’d heard good things from other players, which was another good thing.

“Maybe right now in the league they’re not where they want to be, but there’s definitely the potential to kick on.”