Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine’s Chris Antoniazzi keen to make Highland League impact

By Callum Law
January 15, 2022, 6:00 am
Chris Antoniazzi, left, has signed for Formartine United
Chris Antoniazzi, left, has signed for Formartine United

Chris Antoniazzi is eager to establish himself in the Breedon Highland League with Formartine United.

The midfielder has joined the Pitmedden side from League One outfit Montrose and could make his debut against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Antoniazzi has been limited to just eight starts for the Gable Endies this term and felt it was time for a change.

The 21-year-old said: “I’ve been at Montrose for the last year or so but I wasn’t getting much game time and Michael Gardyne signed for the club as well.

“He plays in my position so I thought that would limit my game time even more.

“I know quite a lot of the boys at Formartine and Paul Lawson’s wanted to get me for a while and I felt now was the right time to go and play again.

“I want to be playing week-in, week-out and making an impact and helping the team.

“The Highland League is a good standard and there are lots of teams doing well this year.

“Buckie are a good team and they have been for a number of years.”

Jags back in action

Meanwhile, Buckie boss Graeme Stewart is determined to keep up the pressure at the top of the table.

The Jags are in third place, six points off the summit. However, this is their first game since December 11 after four postponements due to weather and Covid-19 issues.

Stewart added: “Things have improved, we had nine or 10 boys impacted, either having it or having to isolate.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart

“It’s been a difficult period, we should have everyone bar two players back from isolation.

“Formartine are a team in the league that’s on form, they’re flying really.

“Even though it’s a hard game we need to win it. It’s a home game against a side around us and if we want to be successful we have to win at home.

“At least one of the teams above us will drop points – but we have to take care of our business.”

