Andrew Macrae helps Brora defeat Nairn; James Anderson at the double for Clach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell praised hat-trick hero Andrew Macrae after they defeated Nairn County 3-0 at Station Park.

Macrae’s first half treble was the difference between the sides as the Cattachs moved up to third in the Breedon Highland League table.

Campbell said: “Andy has been a bit unlucky with Covid and injuries so it’s been a bit of a stop-start season.

“But he’s into double figures now for goals and has scored in the last couple of games so hopefully it’s the start of a good run of form.

“He’s an important player for us when he’s playing well.

“First half we dominated, passed the ball at a good tempo, switched the ball well and got into good areas.

“All the teams need to keep winning to put pressure on Fraserburgh.”

Macrae’s first two goals came after good set-up work from Max Ewan and he notched his third after Ally MacDonald and Martin Maclean combined in the build-up.

County not aggressive enough

Nairn boss Ronnie Sharp said: “We had a poor first half, we were a lot better in the second half but the game was over by then.

“Brora are a quality team and as good as anybody we’ve played this season with the way they knock the ball about.

“We weren’t aggressive enough in our play in the first half, if you lay off them they’ll pick you off.”

On Friday, Sharp bolstered his squad with the signing of winger Andrew Greig from Formartine United.

He added: “We were delighted to get Andrew in, he looks like he’ll be a quality player.

“He’s won a couple of league titles with Brora and won cups with Brora and Formartine and we know he’s got quality.

“Hopefully he’ll bring experience to help our younger players as well.”

Caley Thistle defender Ryan Fyffe will remain on loan at Nairn for the second half of the season.

The 20-year-old missed the Brora defeat after suffering a hamstring injury while training with the Caley Jags on Thursday.

Clachnacuddin ease to win at Turriff

Ruthless finishing by Clach centre forward James Anderson was the difference as the Inverness side ran out 3-0 winners at Turriff United.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald said: “That’s what James does, I don’t need to speak for him. I’ll let him speak for himself on the goal front and we will look to keep creating the opportunities for him and others.

“We had good control of the first half but Turriff were better after half time.

“They got their penalty, although I’m not convinced it was a penalty. My goalkeeper Daniel Rae pulled off a brilliant save, he’s only young but his handling and kicking were impeccable.

“I’m delighted with the three points. We responded well after the defeat at Wick which we needed to do.”

The Lilywhites went ahead in 18 minutes when Anderson netted at close range less than a minute after he had headed against the crossbar.

The updated league table after today's games pic.twitter.com/nhBWC53ssO — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 15, 2022

In 61 minutes he doubled the lead with a powerful header into the roof of the net.

Turriff should have been deflated but saw a route into the game when Clach goalkeeper Daniel Rae fouled Reece McKeown inside the penalty area.

But Rae made a brilliant save to keep out the well struck penalty from Matthew McDonald.

In 80 minutes the visitors netted a third goal amid a bit of controversy, Ryan Mackintosh finding the net with a long-range dipping volley with the hosts protesting a foul on their keeper Tim Findlay and as defender Rhys Clark lay injured on the ground.

Full time here at the Haughs: Turriff United 0-3 Clach A great 3 points to start 2022 after weeks of no action. Thank you as always to our travelling support 👏 pic.twitter.com/CsqunXvsxL — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) January 15, 2022

Turriff assistant manager Jamie Lennox said: “We’re very disappointed because we don’t think it was a 3-0 game. But if we don’t take our chances, we’re not going to win matches.

“Other teams are punishing us for our mistakes, you find out that at this end of the table the rub of the green doesn’t go with you.”

Meanwhile, Clach have confirmed that Caley Thistle duo Robbie Thompson and Harry Nicolson will remain on loan for the rest of the season.