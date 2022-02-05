Brora Rangers defeat Inverurie Locos in absorbing Highland League clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers defeated Inverurie Locos 2-1 in an absorbing Breedon Highland League encounter at Dudgeon Park.

In weather conditions that ranged from gusting winds to driving rain to heavy snow both sets of players should be commended for serving up such an exciting game.

An Andy Reid own goal, which was controversially awarded, and Ali Sutherland’s strike put the Cattachs two up, but Robert Ward pulled one back for Locos.

However, the Railwaymen were unable to take anything from the contest. The victory moves Brora above Inverurie into fourth in the table.

The game was given the go-ahead to start by Billy Baxter despite strong gusting winds prior to kick-off.

Brora were handed a blow in the warm up with Mark Nicolson sustaining a hamstring injury which meant he had to be withdrawn from the starting line-up. Gregor MacDonald stepped up from the bench to start.

Controversial opener

The home side took the lead in the third minute and it was controversial.

Martin Maclean exchanged passes with Jordan MacRae and charged into the box on the left side, his low cross hit Mark Souter and rebounded against the left post.

When the ball came back out it hit goalkeeper Reid on the back and trundled towards goal before being cleared.

There were no great appeals from the Cattachs players for a goal, but ref Baxter after consulting with linesman Gary McCarthy ruled the ball had crossed the line and awarded the goal.

Inverurie’s players and management team were irate at the decision.

The Railwaymen did respond well to their disappointment with Calum Dingwall’s dipping free-kick from 30 yards tipped around the post by goalkeeper Joe Malin.

In the eighth minute the hosts threatened again with Sutherland’s cross from the right just evading MacRae at the back post.

Then Tom Kelly found space on the edge of the area, but his angled drive was parried clear by Reid.

Although the wind hadn’t been too bad at kick-off after quarter of an hour it picked up and the game was teetering on the brink of being abandoned.

As a result of the conditions Inverurie were penning Brora in, but clear-cut chances were hard to come by.

Midway through the first period a raid forward from the Cattachs almost brought a second goal. Gregor MacDonald’s through ball held up in the wind and MacRae shrugged off a couple of challenges before shooting, but Reid was equal to it.

Brora doubled their lead in the 27th minute and again Locos had reason to complain.

John Pickles headed a cross behind for a corner, but as the Cattachs players lined up to defend the set piece Baxter and linesman Jamie McCausland awarded a goal kick.

From which Brora went up the pitch and scored with a neat move involving Gregor MacDonald and Sutherland and culminating in Tom Kelly finding Sutherland and he finished into the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

But on 39 minutes Inverurie pulled a goal back with Greg Mitchell’s cross from the right finding Robert Ward at the back post and his diving header found the bottom left corner.

Game in the balance

Five minutes after the restart Brora were close to a third. Kelly surged in off the right flank and eventually slipped in Sutherland, Reid blocked the low shot with his foot and Ryan Broadhurst’s sliding block prevented MacDonald knocking home the rebound.

Thankfully the wind wasn’t as severe at the start of the second half, however, the game was becoming increasingly scrappy with both sides having fewer chances.

On 65 minutes Brora had a free-kick 20 yards out but MacRae lashed it over the crossbar.

A couple of minutes later Dale Gillespie was closer with another set piece from 30 yards and then Sutherland arrowed a shot wide as Brora searched for a third goal.

In the 72nd minute sub Max Ewan skipped clear down the left flank and rolled the ball back for Kelly, but Craig Gill blocked the shot.

At the other end Jay Halliday stung the palms of Joe Malin with a powerful drive from the edge of the box.

Brora created another opening with Andrew Macrae playing in Kelly, but again Reid made a block.

With 10 minutes remaining Ewan was next to have a go for the Cattachs with a strike from an acute angle which rebounded back off the right post.