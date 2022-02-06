Craig Campbell pleased with Brora’s fight but admits they also had luck against Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell praised his side’s battling qualities but admitted they also got some luck in their victory against Inverurie Locos.

The Cattachs’ 2-1 win at Dudgeon Park moved them above the Railwaymen into fourth in the Breedon Highland League.

Inverurie were adamant the home side’s first – an Andy Reid own goal – hadn’t crossed the line and were also aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a corner prior to Brora’s second from Ali Sutherland.

Campbell: “It’s a contentious first goal, I couldn’t see from where we were whether it was in or not.

“A couple of our boys said it was close and Inverurie are saying it isn’t.

“It’s a difficult one, but the lead up play from Martin Maclean and Jordan MacRae was quite tidy so I’m pleased with that.

“There’s no doubt we had a little bit of rub of the green.

“I’m not going to criticise referees because it’s a difficult job, but I think they got one wrong with our second goal.

“I think it was a corner for Inverurie because I think John Pickles headed it out.

“These things happen in football, we’ve had them for us and we’ve had them against us and we just get on with it over the course of the season.

“I’m delighted with the dig and the fight from my boys.

“We always emphasise that you’ve got no divine right to go out and play football against any team, but especially against a team like Inverurie.”

Controversy for opener

That the game started and finished was pretty remarkable given the gusting winds and driving rain, which turned to snow for a spell in the second half.

The home side took the lead in the third minute and it was controversial.

Martin Maclean charged into the box on the left side, his low cross hit Mark Souter and rebounded against the left post.

When the ball came back out it hit goalkeeper Reid on the back and trundled towards goal before being cleared.

There were no great appeals from the Cattachs players for a goal, but referee Billy Baxter, after consulting with linesman Gary McCarthy, ruled the ball had crossed the line and awarded the goal.

Inverurie’s players and management team were irate at the decision. In response for the visitors Calum Dingwall tested Joe Malin with a free-kick from 30 yards.

Corner confusion for second

Brora doubled their lead in the 27th minute and again Locos had reason to complain.

John Pickles headed a cross behind for a corner, but as the Cattachs players lined up to defend the set piece Baxter and linesman Jamie McCausland awarded a goal kick.

From that Brora went up the pitch and scored with a neat move ending with Tom Kelly finding Sutherland and he finished into the bottom right corner from 15 yards.

But on 39 minutes Inverurie pulled a goal back with Greg Mitchell’s cross from the right finding Robert Ward at the back post and his diving header nestled in the bottom left corner.

Early in the second half brilliant blocks by Reid and Ryan Broadhurst denied Sutherland and Gregor MacDonald before Tom Kelly was repelled by Craig Gill.

With 10 minutes left Max Ewan cracked a shot against the right post from an acute angle.

Locos had spells of pressure and kept going until the end, but the closest they came to equalising was a Jay Halliday drive which was held by Joe Malin.

Decisions had bearing

Inverurie boss Richard Hastings said: “It was always going to be a tough game because it was Brora, but also because of the conditions.

“The way the game panned out it was really disappointing that it came down to some calls from the officials which had a huge bearing.

“The first goal you see the run of play and understand how football works and our players were adamant it wasn’t even close to the line never mind over the line.

“My eyes went straight to the linesman who basically said play on so I thought ‘that’s good.’

“The Brora players didn’t seem to claim for a goal and the ref got involved and before you knew it, it was a goal.

“The second one was a clear corner for us and it was easy to see.

“For some reason the ref decided there was no contact and it was a goal kick but our players were already set to take the corner.

“There’s no point in arguing and fighting because you never get anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Clachnacuddin v Rothes was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Strathspey Thistle v Fraserburgh was called off due to a snowbound pitch.