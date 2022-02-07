Formartine made to work by Wick; Brechin City edge victory at Forres Mechanics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Formartine United were coasting to a seemingly easy three points before a rip-roaring fightback by Wick Academy made for a very exciting afternoon’s entertainment.

In extremely challenging conditions at North Lodge Park, the hosts went ahead after five minutes when the ball fell perfectly in the penalty area for Scott Lisle to net.

Lisle grabbed his second 12 minutes later when he headed home a Daniel Park cross.

Formartine made it 3-0 after 27 minutes when Wick goalkeeper Graeme Williamson raced out of his goal in a one on one challenge with Lisle, missed his kick, allowing the striker free to roll into the empty net to complete his hat-trick.

The first signs of a potential comeback were made apparent soon after when Steven Anderson placed a shot against the outside of the post.

Eventually their efforts paid dividends when in 58 minutes Mark Macadie found the corner of the net.

It was game on in 71 minutes when Mark Munro fired home to set up an exciting finale.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “What has cost us in the end is giving away cheap goals, every one soft, Formartine never had to work for any of their goals.

“We dominated the game after that and created several chances but we did better playing against the wind.

“Our players felt it was a stonewall penalty near the end but I didn’t have a good view so I had a chat with the referee post match and he explained his reasoning to me.”

Forres 0-1 Brechin

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk praised the commitment and fighting spirit of his players following his side’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Defender Kevin McHattie blasted home the winning goal deep into stoppage time and Kirk heaped praise on his players for fighting to the bitter end to ensure a vital victory.

He said: “It was always going to be difficult because of the blustery conditions and heavy pitch but I have to give great credit to the players for their determination to keep pushing forward as the minutes ticked by. I was delighted for them that they got the reward for their efforts.

“You could see from the reaction after we scored how much winning the match meant to the players.

“Folk have to remember that we only assembled the team back in June.

“It’s a completely new side and the players have to be given enough time to adapt.

“Performance levels will differ in every game but the most important thing at the end of the day is winning three points and I thought that we deserved to do that today.”

FULL TIME | Forres Mechanics 0-1 Brechin City Kevin McHattie nets a dramatic stoppage time winner to earn all 3 points for City at Mosset Park. pic.twitter.com/oeFyM45p7e — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) February 5, 2022

The opening 45 minutes were closely fought with City adamant that they had scored the opening goal after 29 minutes when a Murray MacKintosh header appeared to cross the line before being headed clear by Dale Wood,

It looked as if a share of the spoils would be the order of the day until two minutes into stoppage time when McHattie blasted home the winner following a Jamie Bain free-kick, an award hotly contested by the home players who were utterly despondent at the final whistle with Lee Fraser being shown a second yellow card by referee Joel Kennedy after the final whistle.

Can Cans assistant manager Brian MacLeod said: “We are really disappointed to lose that goal at the end. It’s the second game we’ve lost to a last-minute goal and it’s another one that’s hard to take.”