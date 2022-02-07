Formartine made to work by Wick; Brechin City edge victory at Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Formartine made to work by Wick; Brechin City edge victory at Forres Mechanics

By Reporter
February 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 8:55 am
Scott Lisle netted a hat-trick for Formartine.
Formartine United were coasting to a seemingly easy three points before a rip-roaring fightback by Wick Academy made for a very exciting afternoon’s entertainment.

In extremely challenging conditions at North Lodge Park, the hosts went ahead after five minutes when the ball fell perfectly in the penalty area for Scott Lisle to net.

Lisle grabbed his second 12 minutes later when he headed home a Daniel Park cross.

Formartine made it 3-0 after 27 minutes when Wick goalkeeper Graeme Williamson raced out of his goal in a one on one challenge with Lisle, missed his kick, allowing the striker free to roll into the empty net to complete his hat-trick.

The first signs of a potential comeback were made apparent soon after when Steven Anderson placed a shot against the outside of the post.

Eventually their efforts paid dividends when in 58 minutes Mark Macadie found the corner of the net.

It was game on in 71 minutes when Mark Munro fired home to set up an exciting finale.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “What has cost us in the end is giving away cheap goals, every one soft, Formartine never had to work for any of their goals.

“We dominated the game after that and created several chances but we did better playing against the wind.

“Our players felt it was a stonewall penalty near the end but I didn’t have a good view so I had a chat with the referee post match and he explained his reasoning to me.”

Wick player-manager Gary Manson.

Forres 0-1 Brechin

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk praised the commitment and fighting spirit of his players following his side’s last-gasp 1-0 victory over Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Defender Kevin McHattie blasted home the winning goal deep into stoppage time and Kirk heaped praise on his players for fighting to the bitter end to ensure a vital victory.

He said: “It was always going to be difficult because of the blustery conditions and heavy pitch but I have to give great credit to the players for their determination to keep pushing forward as the minutes ticked by. I was delighted for them that they got the reward for their efforts.

“You could see from the reaction after we scored how much winning the match meant to the players.

“Folk have to remember that we only assembled the team back in June.

“It’s a completely new side and the players have to be given enough time to adapt.

“Performance levels will differ in every game but the most important thing at the end of the day is winning three points and I thought that we deserved to do that today.”

The opening 45 minutes were closely fought with City adamant that they had scored the opening goal after 29 minutes when a Murray MacKintosh header appeared to cross the line before being headed clear by Dale Wood,

It looked as if a share of the spoils would be the order of the day until two minutes into stoppage time when McHattie blasted home the winner following a Jamie Bain free-kick, an award hotly contested by the home players who were utterly despondent at the final whistle with Lee Fraser being shown a second yellow card by referee Joel Kennedy after the final whistle.

Can Cans assistant manager Brian MacLeod said: “We are really disappointed to lose that goal at the end.  It’s the second game we’ve lost to a last-minute goal and it’s another one that’s hard to take.”

