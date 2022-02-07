Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to strike back to their best against Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to strike back to their best against Partick Thistle

By Paul Chalk
February 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2022, 1:53 pm
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds hopes playing Partick Thistle will once against bring the best out of Caley Thistle when they meet in the Championship on Wednesday.

The Inverness head coach is desperate to see his players deliver a big performance and result after Saturday’s 1-0 home league defeat by Morton made is seven straight games without a win.

The third-placed Highlanders have gone right off the boil and need a shot in the arm to ensure they stay in the title chase.

As it stands, they trail leaders Arbroath by six points and second-placed Kilmarnock by two.

In a match rearranged from Boxing Day, their midweek home showdown against Thistle is a huge test.

Ian McCall’s Jags are just two points and two places below ICT – with three games in hand.

Two of Caley Thistle’s best displays came against Partick, with a stirring 3-1 home victory against them in September followed by a 0-0 draw at Firhill in October where a saved Sean Welsh penalty denied them a deserved win.

ICT confidence in need of a swift lift

With all eyes on Inverness to deliver, Dodds is urging his men to hit the heights of earlier in the season when they were the division’s front-runners.

He said: “I’m looking at this league and the draws have probably dwindled our confidence a little bit.

“I know every manager will say it, but we should be up at the top, if not a few points clear.

“It has affected our confidence, but we must show that we can turn that and go and get at them like we did in previous performances against Partick.

“Beating them here 3-1, we didn’t play well in the first 45 minutes, but we didn’t accept it in the way we did on Saturday.

“At Partick, I thought it was one of our best performances of the season and we need to get back to that.

“I’m sure they will, but they’ve got to get something going, something happening in a game that’s just going to flick the switch and get that edge back – and we’re back.”

Players have to be ‘better in the mind’

Dodds is calling for a stronger mindset from his players when it comes to getting through this testing spell.

He added:  “They are not giving themselves the opportunity by just accepting on Saturday (and thinking) ‘ah well, it’s a blustery day and Morton are scrapping, they’ve got the first goal – we’ll just accept that and move on.’

“No – we’ve got to be better than that in the mind. It was there at the start of the season and there’s still a few who are battling away, but there’s not enough in the team.

“We’ve got to get together. We probably had six or seven off it on Saturday, whereas at the start of the season, if there was one off, the other 10 were carrying them.

“We need to get back to that.”

‘Six-pointer’ is real opportunity

The ICT boss knows the importance of not allowing Thistle to overtake them tomorrow and wants the bite of the side to be evident once more.

He said: “We’ve a real opportunity in a six-pointer.

“That’s where we’re at. We’ve got to get them going again, but they’ve got to do their bit to get that edge, get that confidence.

“When that comes back, we’ll be a right good team.”

Striker Billy Mckay made a welcome return to the team on Saturday after a couple of weeks sidelined with injury.

Aaron Doran, Roddy MacGregor and Danny Devine are not expected to be back for the Thistle game, but could be in the running to be fit and available for another home game, against Ayr United on February 19.

 

 

