Highland League: Brora defeat Strathspey; Clach edge past Fort William

By Callum Law
February 27, 2022, 5:00 pm
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their win against Strathspey
Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased with their win against Strathspey

Brora Rangers manager Craig Campbell was pleased to defeat Strathspey Thistle 5-1 and keep the pressure on the Breedon Highland League’s top two.

The Cattachs remain third in the table, three points off the summit, courtesy of their victory at Seafield Park.

Campbell said: “We were a little bit careless in possession and sloppy at times.

“But considering the tough game we had on Wednesday against Brechin I was delighted to score a few goals and get the three points.

“It keeps us in third and all we can do is keep trying to pick up three points each week.

“Fraserburgh dropped a couple of points and I’m sure there will be more points dropped between now and the end of the season.

“It’s important we try to keep winning to keep the pressure on.”

Jordan MacRae opened the scoring for Brora with a header from Gregor MacDonald’s cross.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown

Then Ali Sutherland touched home a Dale Gillespie corner before Sutherland’s cross was turned into his own net by Jags defender Jordan Wardrope.

Andrew Macrae netted the fourth after being played through by Max Ewan.

Strathspey pulled one back through Jake Thomson’s penalty, but MacDonald nabbed Brora’s fifth.

Jags boss Charlie Brown added: “Brora dominated the game, but some of the goals we conceded were poor.

“A couple of them were direct from corners and I think if our boys are a bit braver in attacking it then we prevent them going in.

“I said to the boys that if we’re going to stay in the league we need to have fighters and battlers who will put their bodies on the line.

“We didn’t do that and it doesn’t matter who we’re playing we’ve still got to do the basics right.

“If we do that then cut out the silly mistakes and the silly goals against us.”

Clach get the better of Fort

Jordan MacDonald praised Clachnacuddin’s character as they edged past Fort William 2-1 at Grant Street Park.

On their last Breedon Highland League outing the Lilywhites were beaten 7-0 by Fraserburgh.

Manager MacDonald was happy with their response and said: “We deserved to win the game, it was scrappy and Fort William made it difficult for us and didn’t give us any time.

“But it was a great response from us after what happened a couple of weeks ago.

“The players showed their character and we’re delighted with that and to get the three points.”

Martin Callum put the Lilywhites in front, scoring the on the rebound after Mateusz Kulbacki saved Liam Taylor’s header.

Clach manager Jordan MacDonald was pleased with the character his players showed against Fraserburgh

But Yves Zama drew Fort level after the break, however, Clach won it when a free-kick dropped for Connor Bunce inside the box and he found the bottom corner.

Fort William remain eight points adrift at the bottom of the table.

But boss Shadab Iftikhar said: “I was really pleased with the performance, we’ve struggled to be consistent for 90 minutes.

“But against Clach the lads showed great consistency for 90 minutes and put in a really good performance and we were unlucky not to get something from the game.

“I think the team is growing and improving. We played well for 90 minutes which is the positive thing and we’ll only get stronger.”

