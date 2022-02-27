Garioch Ladies win promotion to Premiership with 19-10 play-off victory against Stewartry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Rugby

Garioch Ladies win promotion to Premiership with 19-10 play-off victory against Stewartry

By Jack Nixon
February 27, 2022, 5:31 pm
Garioch's Quiterie du Jonchay on the attack. Picture by Chris Sumner
Garioch's Quiterie du Jonchay on the attack. Picture by Chris Sumner

Garioch Ladies’ dream of becoming a Premiership side only 10 years after coming into existence became a reality at Kellands Park when they fought off the considerable challenge of Stewartry Sirens in a play-off.

The Inverurie side ran out 19-10 winners in the match between the sides who had finished first and second in National League 1.

Garioch will now take their place in the elite of the Scottish club game in the Premiership, sending a clear message that the north-east is set to compete on the bigger stage in the women’s game.

Head coach Stuart Corsar was delighted with his charges who twice had to come from behind to beat a determined Stewartry who shrugged off the handicap of a 249-mile journey to fulfil the third meeting of two finalists but all won by the Aberdeenshire side.

Alisha Ross on the ball for Garioch against Stewartry Sirens. Picture by Chris Sumner. 

Corsar said: “This is a highlight of my rugby career, for while I have won individual honours, I have never led a team to victory and a trophy.

“This was a great, controlled performance.

“Women’s rugby is in good shape, and nowhere more so than here in the north-east.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge in the Premiership but if we can win our home games, we’ll survive.”

Garioch started the game full of intent, hoping to run their opponents off the pitch, and for 15 minutes looked the more likely to take the lead, only to be shocked by the first serious attack of the game from the Castle Douglas side who scored out wide to make it 5-0 after 20 minutes.

Garioch rallied and it was no surprise when scrum half Laura Kay raced 30 yards to score under the posts for a try converted by lock Alisha Ross.

Garioch’s Selina Keppie and Stewarty’s Phaedra Snailham in the thick of the action. Picture by Chris Sumner

But it was the Sirens who had the last word in the first half, scoring a second unconverted try to make it 10-7 to the visitors at the break.

Playing with the strong cold wind in the second half, Garioch made their advantage count, even if took them late into the half before they overcame the gutsy Borderers.

Tries from Louise Murray and Holly Duncan, one of which was converted by Ross made the final score 19-10 before a big raucous crowd were able to celebrate a famous victory.

Garioch captain Jess Silcocks said: “We are delighted to be going up.

“It was a real team performance but our No 8 Nikki Simpson was a stand out. It’s a great day for the club.”

