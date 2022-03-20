Big wins for Highland League title challengers Buckie and Brora

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle assistant-manager Lewis MacKinnon capped a hectic week with a rare goal as he helped the Jags make it 19 wins in a row in the Highland League thanks to a 4-0 victory at Wick Academy.

MacKinnon headed home his side’s second goal midway through the second half after Max Berry had given Buckie an interval lead.

Sam Urquhart added a third with Andy Macaskill completing the scoring when he added the fourth in stoppage time.

MacKinnon said: “It was nice to get my head on the ball and score a goal at the end of what has been a big week for us.

“I didn’t expect to be playing but due to injuries I’ve had to step in so to take maximum points and reach a cup final from three games in seven days is really pleasing.”

Buckie’s remarkable run of wins has taken them to within a point of leaders Fraserburgh but MacKinnon insists there is no secret to their winning sequence.

He said: “We knew in the summer we had the makings of a good team this season and we made a good start by putting together some big wins.

“As the season has gone on we’ve gelled together as a team and that’s why we’ve been so consistent.

“But we’re into the business end of the season now and the game continue to come thick and fast.

“We’ve got another tough game against Rothes on Wednesday, who have injury problems of their own.

We’re at the stage of the season where the squad members at all the clubs have to step up.”

Brora bounce back from midweek defeat to put seven past Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell insists Rhuardhri Nicol has given him a selection headache after his impressive showing in Saturday’s 7-0 demolition of Lossiemouth.

With Joe Malin injured and loan goalkeeper Lenny Wilson suspended following his red card at Buckie in midweek, the 18-year-old stepped in and Campbell was delighted with the teenager’s showing.

Wilson is available again for Wednesday’s home game against league leaders Fraserburgh but Campbell knows he has a big decision to make.

He said: “It wasn’t an ideal situation with Joe out and Lenny, who we managed to get in on loan, suspended, but Rhuardrhi did exceptionally well.

“I’ve got a real headache on my hands after what was a very good performance from him.”

Brora were looking to bounce back from their defeat at Buckie and it took them until the 21st minute to make the breakthrough with Martin MacLean netting from Ali Sutherland’s cutback.

Dale Gillespie doubled Brora’s lead from the penalty spot just after the half hour mark with his 100th goal for the club before Jordan Macrae effectively put the game beyond the Coasters with his first goal before the break.

The goals continued to flow in the second half with Josh Meekings adding a fourth before Tony Dingwall scored his first Brora goal to make it 5-0.

Macrae made it six before the striker completed his hat-trick with a penalty five minutes from time to complete the scoring.

Campbell said: “You are always a bit wary after suffering a heavy defeat like we had at Buckie but the reaction was great from the players.

“Lossie were organised, fit and pressed us well but the third goal before half-time was crucial and we were able to wear them down in the second half.”