Westdyke CC edge out Formartine United YFC in a very even game in the U16 A on Saturday.

The game at Rothienorman finished 2-1 to visitors Westdyke CC.

The result leaves Formartine United YFC still in fourth place while Westdyke CC are in second.

The last meeting between the teams ended in a 4-2 home win for Westdyke CC in March 2022.