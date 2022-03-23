Garry Wood on target as Brechin City edge Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Garry Wood on target as Brechin City edge Inverurie Locos

By Reporter
March 23, 2022, 10:45 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:49 pm
Garry Wood hit the only goal of the game.
Brechin City made it seven wins out of seven following a 1-0 victory over Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park.

It was a hard-fought encounter which City just deserved to win.

Clear-cut chances for both sides were at a premium with defences well on top in an dull and uninspiring opening period but City made the vital breakthrough ten minutes from half-time when David Cox collected the ball in the box and passed to Garry Wood who slotted the ball past visitors keeper Andy Reid.

It was a goal to remember for the ex Montrose striker as it marked his 150th goal in his 500th senior appearance.

Brechin have won seven games on the spin.

Inverurie hit back and they almost grabbed the equaliser in the closing seconds of the first-half when Callum Dingwall fired a free-kick narrowly past the post.

City should have doubled their advantage six minutes into the second-half when Cox did well to beat his man on the bye-line and pass to Seth Patrick but he blasted the ball over the bar from great position.

The visitors won a free-kick on the hour mark in good position but Neil McLean’s kick was easily held by City keeper Iain Ross.

Locos were fighting hard to grab the equaliser but they were finding it difficult to create any clear-cut opportunities in he final third and they had claims for a penalty waved a side by referee Chris Fordyce after Jamie Bain appeared to handle the ball in the box.

City had a great chance to seal the points with seven minutes remaining when Wood was clean through on goal but he steered his shot just wide of the target and they came close again three minutes later when Iain Davidson headed a Michael Cruickshank corner just over the bar.

