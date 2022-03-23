Garry Wood on target as Brechin City edge Inverurie Locos

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City made it seven wins out of seven following a 1-0 victory over Inverurie Locos at Glebe Park.

It was a hard-fought encounter which City just deserved to win.

Clear-cut chances for both sides were at a premium with defences well on top in an dull and uninspiring opening period but City made the vital breakthrough ten minutes from half-time when David Cox collected the ball in the box and passed to Garry Wood who slotted the ball past visitors keeper Andy Reid.

It was a goal to remember for the ex Montrose striker as it marked his 150th goal in his 500th senior appearance.

Inverurie hit back and they almost grabbed the equaliser in the closing seconds of the first-half when Callum Dingwall fired a free-kick narrowly past the post.

City should have doubled their advantage six minutes into the second-half when Cox did well to beat his man on the bye-line and pass to Seth Patrick but he blasted the ball over the bar from great position.

The visitors won a free-kick on the hour mark in good position but Neil McLean’s kick was easily held by City keeper Iain Ross.

Locos were fighting hard to grab the equaliser but they were finding it difficult to create any clear-cut opportunities in he final third and they had claims for a penalty waved a side by referee Chris Fordyce after Jamie Bain appeared to handle the ball in the box.

FULL TIME | Brechin City 1-0 Inverurie Locos Garry Wood’s first half goal earns City a 7th straight win. pic.twitter.com/ntxnzj0bO0 — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) March 23, 2022

City had a great chance to seal the points with seven minutes remaining when Wood was clean through on goal but he steered his shot just wide of the target and they came close again three minutes later when Iain Davidson headed a Michael Cruickshank corner just over the bar.